Michigan Opens Campaign With Strong Showing At Be Better; Invitational

2023 Be Better; Invitational

September 29, 2023

Ann Arbor, Mich.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Michigan Athletics

WOMEN’S RECAP

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In its first meet of the season, the University of Michigan partnered with Calvin University and Hope College on Friday evening (Sept. 29) at Canham Natatorium to honor and remember the late Ian Miskelley at the Be Better; Invitational.

Michigan opened the individual events with a sweep of the 100-yard butterfly. Ella Jo Piersma posted a winning time of 55.82 seconds. Katie Crom and Lindsay Flynn finished within one-tenth of a second of each other to finish second and third, respectively.

The Maize and Blue followed up by capturing the top three spots in the 100-yard backstroke. Lily Cleason secured the win with a mark of 56.73. Riley Francis came in next with a time of 57.29, and Malia Amuan grabbed third by clocking a 57.41.

Christey Liang , Abbey Ketslakh and Anna Boemer went one-two-three in the 50-yard freestyle. Liang finished with a time of 23.81, while Ketslakh and Boemer posted marks of 24.11 and 24.14, respectively.

Crom’s had a strong performance with a win in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:51.94. Kathryn Shanley captured second by clocking a 1:53.19, and Liang touched with 1:53.27 on the timer.

In the diving well, Taylor Peters won the three-meter springboard comfortably with a score of 275.50 as the lone Wolverine competitor in the event.

In the non-traditional events, Michigan took home the top spot in the 8×25-yard freestyle relay, finishing nearly seven seconds ahead of Hope College.

Hannah Bellard won the 5×100-yard freestyle with a time of 4:30.09, and Devon Kitchel out-touched teammate Noelle Kaufmann to win the 25-yard mystery shootout.

The Wolverines return to the pool on Saturday (Sept. 30) for the Maize vs. Blue Intrasquad Meet at 9 a.m. at Canham Natorium. The meet is open to the public and admission is free.

MEN’S RECAP

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan men’s swimming and diving team came together with Hope College and Calvin University on Friday (Sept. 29) at Canham Natatorium to honor the memory of former Wolverine swimmer Ian Miskelley hosting the Be Better; Invitational.

The Michigan men swept four traditional events and placed first in every event in the season opener.

In the first individual event of the evening, Tyler Ray took the top spot in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 48.66 seconds. Maciej Gabrys and Yousuf Al-Matrooshi took second and third with marks of 50.20 and 50.68, respectively.

The sweeps continued with the 100-yard backstroke with Jack Wilkening , Jacque Wenger and Gal Groumi going one-two-three and freshman Ryan Healy finished eighth overall.

The Wolverines dominated the 100-yard breaststroke with Ozan Kalafat , Cameron Luarde , Matthew Kroll and Ethan Scwab capturing the top four positions. Kalafat finished with a time of 56.64, and Luarde, Kroll and Schwab finished within 1.3 seconds of each other.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Logan Zucker posted a winning time of 1:40.79. Gal Groumi and Juan Ceresa completed the sweep of the event with marks of 1:43.01 and 1:44.22, respectively.

In the diving well, the Maize and Blue captured the top five spots on the one-meter springboard with Cameron Gammage finishing first (315.05 points).

In non-traditional events, Bence Szabados was the last one standing 25-yard mystery shootout, beating out teammate Brendan Fitzpatrick in the final race, which was a 25-yard breaststroke.

The Wolverines return to the pool on Saturday (Sept. 30) for the Maize vs. Blue Intrasquad Meet at 9 a.m. at Canham Natorium. The meet is open to the public and admission is free.