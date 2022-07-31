Shaine Casas Rockets to #7 Performer Of All-Time With 1:55.24 200 IM

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

So, as we all know by now, Shaine Casas is good.

After going 50.40 in the 100 fly, Casas went on to swim the 200 IM, where he crushed his previous best time of 1:56.70 and proceeded to go 1:55.24. That makes him the third-fastest American of all time behind Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte and the seventh-fastest overall performer of all time.

Casas’ time was just 0.02 seconds off of Leon Marchand‘s 1:55.22 that won gold at the World Championships this year.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 200 IM:

Ryan Lochte, United States — 1:54.00 (2011) Michael Phelps, United States — 1:54.16 (2011) Wang Shun, China — 1:55.00 (2021) Kosuke Hagino, Japan — 1:55.07 (2016) Laszlo Cseh, Hungary — 1:55.18 (2009) Leon Marchand, France — 1:55.22 (2022) Shaine Casas, United States — 1:55.24 (2022)

For the beginning of the race, Casas was actually ahead of Ryan Lochte‘s world record pace, flipping in 53.37 on his first 100 compared to Lochte’s 53.48. However, Lochte outsplit Casas by a significant margin on his back half, especially on his freestyle leg.

Shaine Casas, 2022 National Championships Ryan Lochte, 2011 World Championships (World Record) Fly 24.30 24.89 Back 29.07 28.59 Breast 33.37 33.03 Free 28.50 27.49 Total 1:55.24 1:54.00

With Casas getting into the 1:55-point range, the men’s 200 IM at the 2024 Olympics trials is going to be extremely competitive, with Carson Foster being the Worlds silver medalist with a personal best time of 1:55.71 and Michael Andrew having a best time of 1:55.26.

It’s clearly been established that Casas’ best events are the 100 fly and 200 IM. That might present an issue for him in 2024, as the men’s 100 fly semifinals and 200 IM finals are going to be back-to-back events at both the Olympic trials and Olympic games.