Shaine Casas Rockets to #7 Performer Of All-Time With 1:55.24 200 IM

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Psych Sheet
- OMEGA Live Results
- Day 5 Finals Recap
So, as we all know by now, Shaine Casas is good.
After going 50.40 in the 100 fly, Casas went on to swim the 200 IM, where he crushed his previous best time of 1:56.70 and proceeded to go 1:55.24. That makes him the third-fastest American of all time behind Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte and the seventh-fastest overall performer of all time.
Casas’ time was just 0.02 seconds off of Leon Marchand‘s 1:55.22 that won gold at the World Championships this year.
All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 200 IM:
- Ryan Lochte, United States — 1:54.00 (2011)
- Michael Phelps, United States — 1:54.16 (2011)
- Wang Shun, China — 1:55.00 (2021)
- Kosuke Hagino, Japan — 1:55.07 (2016)
- Laszlo Cseh, Hungary — 1:55.18 (2009)
- Leon Marchand, France — 1:55.22 (2022)
- Shaine Casas, United States — 1:55.24 (2022)
For the beginning of the race, Casas was actually ahead of Ryan Lochte‘s world record pace, flipping in 53.37 on his first 100 compared to Lochte’s 53.48. However, Lochte outsplit Casas by a significant margin on his back half, especially on his freestyle leg.
|Shaine Casas, 2022 National Championships
|Ryan Lochte, 2011 World Championships (World Record)
|Fly
|24.30
|24.89
|Back
|29.07
|28.59
|Breast
|33.37
|33.03
|Free
|28.50
|27.49
|Total
|1:55.24
|1:54.00
With Casas getting into the 1:55-point range, the men’s 200 IM at the 2024 Olympics trials is going to be extremely competitive, with Carson Foster being the Worlds silver medalist with a personal best time of 1:55.71 and Michael Andrew having a best time of 1:55.26.
It’s clearly been established that Casas’ best events are the 100 fly and 200 IM. That might present an issue for him in 2024, as the men’s 100 fly semifinals and 200 IM finals are going to be back-to-back events at both the Olympic trials and Olympic games.
I think he has a big 100 back in him that would be on par with the 100 fly and 200 IM
That Phelps / Lochte freestyle split is going to be hard to match for anyone that’s out around the same.
Two of the best ever racing for a full 50 when they were both in 1:44 low 200 free form as well.
To be at / near pace at the 150 and then get left by 1.2 on the free (especially when you went 48.2 in the 100 a few days earlier) speaks to how dang elite that closing 50 for Lochte was.
I wonder if they’re gonna get the back to back mens events changed
I wonder what events Phelps would have swam with this schedule.
Came into this meet as Ryan Murphy, walked out of this meet as Michael Phelps