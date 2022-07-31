Australia Dominating Commonwealth Games Medal Table Through Day 2

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Through two days of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the nation of Australia owns a commanding lead in the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table.

The green and gold have amassed 22 total medals, including 8 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze, having already reaped more than three times the next-closest nation’s haul through Friday and Saturday.

Canada is next in line with 6 total medals, with 3 of them gold, while New Zealand rounds out the top 3 nations with 4 medals in all.

The competition is still early, with time for nations like England and Scotland to make a move, but at this point, Australia already looks nearly unbeatable.

At the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games which were hosted by the Gold Coast, Australia scored an incredible 73 total medals including 28 gold. That gold count more than tripled runners-up England in swimming and para-swimming with England totaling 9 gold 4 years ago.