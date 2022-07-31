Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Australia Dominating Commonwealth Games Medal Table Through Day 2

Comments: 1

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Through two days of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the nation of Australia owns a commanding lead in the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table.

The green and gold have amassed 22 total medals, including 8 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze, having already reaped more than three times the next-closest nation’s haul through Friday and Saturday.

Canada is next in line with 6 total medals, with 3 of them gold, while New Zealand rounds out the top 3 nations with 4 medals in all.

The competition is still early, with time for nations like England and Scotland to make a move, but at this point, Australia already looks nearly unbeatable.

At the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games which were hosted by the Gold Coast, Australia scored an incredible 73 total medals including 28 gold. That gold count more than tripled runners-up England in swimming and para-swimming with England totaling 9 gold 4 years ago.

 

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Troyy
14 minutes ago

England is loving them silvers.

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!