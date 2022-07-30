2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Annika Johnson contributed to this reporting.

It’s the final session of the 2022 U.S. Nationals in Irvine, California and we have six events lefts: the women’s 1500 free, men and women’s 200 IM, men’s 800 free, and men and women’s 50 free. Check out our full finals preview here.

Texas’ Erica Sullivan leads the 1500 free in a Ledecky-less final followed by Sierra Schmidt of Scottsdale Aquatics. In the 200 IM, Zoie Hartman of Athens Bulldog Swim Club and Mission Viejo’s Justina Kozan blasted best times in prelims to secure the top two finals spots. Shaine Casas of Longhorn Aquatics had control over the men’s 200 IM this morning, posting a 1:57.50 to win the race. He was one of two swimmers under the 2:00 mark including 2nd seed Grant House from Sun Devil Swimming

Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke has lane four in the men’s 800 free final, his first long-distance race of the meet after he scratched the 1500 free. The 2nd seed tonight is Wolfpack Elite’s Will Gallant who won the 1500 free final by demolishing his best time by 14 seconds. To cap off the meet will be the 50 freestyle led by Polish four-time Olympian Katarzyna Wasick on the women’s side and Cavalier Aquatics’ Matt King in the men’s event. 2020 U.S. Olympians Abbey Weitzeil and Michael Andrew are also in the mix, seeded 3rd and 7th in their respective finals.

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Final

World Record – 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (2018)

American Record – 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (2018)

U.S. Open Record – 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (2018)

LC Nationals Record – 15:40.50, Katie Ledecky (2021)

World Junior Record – 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Women’s 200 IM – Final

World Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

American Record – 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S. Open Record – 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (2022)

LC Nationals Record – 2:08.32, Kathleen Baker (2018)

World Junior Record – 2:08.91, Leah Hayes (2022)

Men’s 200 IM – Final

World Record – 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

American Record – 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

U.S. Open Record – 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte (2009)

LC Nationals Record – 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte (2009)

World Junior Record – 1:56.99, Hubert Kos (2021)

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Final

World Record – 7:32.12, Lin Zhang (2009)

American Record – 7:39.36, Bobby Finke (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record – 7:43.32, Bobby Finke (2022)

(2022) LC Nationals Record – 7:44.57, Zane Grothe (2018)

World Junior Record – 7:45.67, Mack Horton (2013)

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Final

World Record – 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record – 23.97, Simone Manuel (2017)

U.S. Open Record –24.08, Pernille Blume (2019)

LC Nationals Record – 24.10, Simone Manuel (2018)

World Junior Record – 24.17, Claire Curzan (2021)

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Final