Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 US Olympic Trials: A Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of Some of the Stars’s Schedules

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

If you’re trying to decide when to coincide your “sick” day with Trials or if you’re scheduling your lunch break around your favorite swimmer’s preliminary races, we have done some of the work for you. We pulled the schedules for six of the biggest stars for both the women and men and have detailed them below (assuming each swimmer progresses to the finals).

To Note: All Prelims sessions are scheduled to start at 11:00 AM Eastern, and all Finals Sessions are scheduled to start at 8:00 PM Eastern. There are no prelims on the last day.

Women

Katie Ledecky:

AM PM
Sat. June 15th 400 Free Prelims – 11:27 Event Start 400 Free Finals
Sun. June 16th 200 Free Prelims – 1:49 Event Start 200 Free Semis
Mon. June 17th 200 Free Finals
Tues. June 18th
1500 Free Prelims -11:53 Event start
Wed. June 19th
1500 Free Finals
Thurs. June 20th
Fri. June 21st
800 Free Prelims – 11:51 Event Start
Sat. June 22nd 800 Free Finals
Sun. June 23rd

Kate Douglass:

AM PM
Sat. June 15th
Sun. June 16th 100 Breast Prelims – 12:48 Event Start
100 Breast Semis
Mon. June 17th
100 Breast Finals
Tues. June 18th 100 Free Prelims – 1:44 Event Start 100 Free Semis
Wed. June 19th 200 Breast Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
100 Free Finals, 200 Breast Semis
Thurs. June 20th
200 Breast Finals
Fri. June 21st 200 IM Prelims – 11:23 Event Start 200 IM Semis
Sat. June 22nd 50 Free Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
50 Free Semis, 200 IM Finals
Sun. June 23rd 50 Free Finals

Regan Smith:

AM PM
Sat. June 15th 100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 100 Fly Semis
Sun. June 16th 100 Fly Finals
Mon. June 17th 100 Back Prelims – 11:39 Event Start 100 Back Semis
Tues. June 18th 100 Back Finals
Wed. June 19th 200 Butterfly Prelims – 12:02 Event Start
200 Butterfly Semis
Thurs. June 20th 200 Back Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
200 Butterfly Finals, 200 Back Semis
Fri. June 21st 200 Back Finals
Sat. June 22nd
Sun. June 23rd

Torri Huske:

AM PM
Sat. June 15th 100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 100 Fly Semis
Sun. June 16th 100 Fly Finals
Mon. June 17th
Tues. June 18th 100 Free Prelims – 1:44 Event Start 100 Free Semis
Wed. June 19th 1oo Free Finals
Thurs. June 20th
Fri. June 21st 200 IM Prelims – 11:23 Event Start 200 IM Semis
Sat. June 22nd 50 Free Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
50 Free Semis, 200 IM Finals
Sun. June 23rd 50 Free Finals

Simone Manuel:

AM PM
Sat. June 15th
Sun. June 16th 200 Free Prelims – 1:49 Event Start 200 Free Semis
Mon. June 17th 200 Free Finals
Tues. June 18th 100 Free Prelims – 1:44 Event Start 100 Free Semis
Wed. June 19th 1oo Free Finals
Thurs. June 20th
Fri. June 21st
Sat. June 22nd 50 Free Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 50 Free Semis
Sun. June 23rd 50 Free Finals

Lilly King:

AM PM
Sat. June 15th
Sun. June 16th 100 Breast Prelims – 12:48 Event Start
100 Breast Semis
Mon. June 17th
100 Breast Finals
Tues. June 18th
Wed. June 19th 200 Breast Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
200 Breast Semis
Thurs. June 20th
200 Breast Finals
Fri. June 21st
Sat. June 22nd
Sun. June 23rd

MEN

Caeleb Dressel:

AM PM
Sat. June 15th
Sun. June 16th
Mon. June 17th
Tues. June 18th 100 Free Prelims – 11:30 Event Start 100 Free Semis
Wed. June 19th 100 Free Finals
Thurs. June 20th 50 Free Prelims – 11:34 Event Start 50 Free Semis
Fri. June 21st 100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
50 Free Finals, 100 Fly Semis
Sat. June 22nd 100 Fly Finals
Sun. June 23rd

Michael Andrew:

AM PM
Sat. June 15th 100 Breast Prelims – 12:09 Event Start
100 Breast Semis
Sun. June 16th
100 Breast Finals
Mon. June 17th
Tues. June 18th
Wed. June 19th
Thurs. June 20th 50 Free Prelims – 11:34 Event Start , 200 IM Prelims – 12:00 Event Start
50 Free Semis, 200 IM Semis
Fri. June 21st 100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
2oo IM Final,100 Fly Semis
Sat. June 22nd 100 Fly Finals
Sun. June 23rd

Carson Foster:

AM PM
Sat. June 15th 400 Free Prelims – 12:39 Event Start 400 Free FInals
Sun. June 16th 200 Free Prelims – 11:00 Event Start, 400 IM Prelims – 11:35 Event Start
400 IM Finals, 200 Free Semis
Mon. June 17th 200 Free Finals
Tues. June 18th 200 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start, 100 Free – 11:30 Event Start
200 Fly Semis, 100 Free Semis
Wed. June 19th 200 Back Prelim – 11:26 Event Start
200 Fly Finals, 200 Back Semis, 100 Free Finals
Thurs. June 20th 200 IM Prelims – 12:00 Event Start
200 Back Final, 200 IM Semis
Fri. June 21st 200 IM FInals
Sat. June 22nd
Sun. June 23rd

Ryan Murphy:

AM PM
Sat. June 15th
Sun. June 16th 100 Back Prelims – 1:19 Event Start 100 Back Semis
Mon. June 17th 100 Back Finals
Tues. June 18th
Wed. June 19th 200 Back Prelims – 11:26 Event Start 200 Back Semis
Thurs. June 20th
 200 Back Finals
Fri. June 21st 100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 100 Fly Semis
Sat. June 22nd 100 Fly Finals
Sun. June 23rd

Bobby Finke:

AM PM
Sat. June 15th 400 Free Prelims – 12:39 Event Start 400 Free Finals
Sun. June 16th
Mon. June 17th
800 Free Prelims – 12:07 Event Start
Tues. June 18th 800 Free Finals
Wed. June 19th
Thurs. June 20th
Fri. June 21st
Sat. June 22nd
1500 Free Prelims – 11:23 Event Start
Sun. June 23rd
1500 Free Finals

Jack Alexy:

AM PM
Sat. June 15th
Sun. June 16th
Mon. June 17th
Tues. June 18th 100 Free Prelims – 11:30 Event Start 100 Free Semis
Wed. June 19th 100 Free Finals
Thurs. June 20th 50 Free Prelims – 11:34 Event Start 50 Free Semis
Fri. June 21st 50 Free Finals
Sat. June 22nd
Sun. June 23rd

Bonus – Bella Sims

A human Swiss Army Knife, Sims, is entered in a staggering 11 events. While it is highly, highly, highly improbable that she will swim all of her events over the course of the next week, we thought it would be an interesting table to see. All told, if she were to swim every event and make every final, she would have raced 9500 meters.

AM PM
Sat. June 15th 100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start, 400 Free Prelims – 11:27 Event Start
100 Fly Semis, 400 Free Finals
Sun. June 16th 200 Free Prelims – 1:49 Event Start
100 Fly Finals, 200 Free Semis
Mon. June 17th 400 IM Prelims – 11:00 Event Start, 100 Back Prelims – 11:39 Event Start
400 IM Finals, 100 Back Semis, 200 Free Finals
Tues. June 18th 1500 Free Prelims – 11:53 Event Start, 100 Free Prelims – 1:44 Event Start
100 Back Final, 100 Free Semis
Wed. June 19th 200 Fly Prelims – 12:02 Event Start
100 Free Final, 200 Fly Semis, 1500 Final
Thurs. June 20th 200 Back Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
200 Fly Semis, 200 Back Semis
Fri. June 21st 200 IM, Prelims – 11:23 Event Start, 800 Free Prelims – 11:51 Event Start
200 Back Finals, 200 IM Semis
Sat. June 22nd
200 IM Final, 800 Free Final
Sun. June 23rd

 

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!