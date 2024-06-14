2024 US Olympic Trials: A Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of Some of the Stars’s Schedules

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

If you’re trying to decide when to coincide your “sick” day with Trials or if you’re scheduling your lunch break around your favorite swimmer’s preliminary races, we have done some of the work for you. We pulled the schedules for six of the biggest stars for both the women and men and have detailed them below (assuming each swimmer progresses to the finals).

To Note: All Prelims sessions are scheduled to start at 11:00 AM Eastern, and all Finals Sessions are scheduled to start at 8:00 PM Eastern. There are no prelims on the last day.

Women

AM PM Sat. June 15th 400 Free Prelims – 11:27 Event Start 400 Free Finals Sun. June 16th 200 Free Prelims – 1:49 Event Start 200 Free Semis Mon. June 17th 200 Free Finals Tues. June 18th 1500 Free Prelims -11:53 Event start Wed. June 19th 1500 Free Finals Thurs. June 20th Fri. June 21st 800 Free Prelims – 11:51 Event Start Sat. June 22nd 800 Free Finals Sun. June 23rd

AM PM Sat. June 15th Sun. June 16th 100 Breast Prelims – 12:48 Event Start 100 Breast Semis Mon. June 17th 100 Breast Finals Tues. June 18th 100 Free Prelims – 1:44 Event Start 100 Free Semis Wed. June 19th 200 Breast Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 100 Free Finals, 200 Breast Semis Thurs. June 20th 200 Breast Finals Fri. June 21st 200 IM Prelims – 11:23 Event Start 200 IM Semis Sat. June 22nd 50 Free Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 50 Free Semis, 200 IM Finals Sun. June 23rd 50 Free Finals

AM PM Sat. June 15th 100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 100 Fly Semis Sun. June 16th 100 Fly Finals Mon. June 17th 100 Back Prelims – 11:39 Event Start 100 Back Semis Tues. June 18th 100 Back Finals Wed. June 19th 200 Butterfly Prelims – 12:02 Event Start 200 Butterfly Semis Thurs. June 20th 200 Back Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 200 Butterfly Finals, 200 Back Semis Fri. June 21st 200 Back Finals Sat. June 22nd Sun. June 23rd

AM PM Sat. June 15th 100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 100 Fly Semis Sun. June 16th 100 Fly Finals Mon. June 17th Tues. June 18th 100 Free Prelims – 1:44 Event Start 100 Free Semis Wed. June 19th 1oo Free Finals Thurs. June 20th Fri. June 21st 200 IM Prelims – 11:23 Event Start 200 IM Semis Sat. June 22nd 50 Free Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 50 Free Semis, 200 IM Finals Sun. June 23rd 50 Free Finals

AM PM Sat. June 15th Sun. June 16th 200 Free Prelims – 1:49 Event Start 200 Free Semis Mon. June 17th 200 Free Finals Tues. June 18th 100 Free Prelims – 1:44 Event Start 100 Free Semis Wed. June 19th 1oo Free Finals Thurs. June 20th Fri. June 21st Sat. June 22nd 50 Free Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 50 Free Semis Sun. June 23rd 50 Free Finals

AM PM Sat. June 15th Sun. June 16th 100 Breast Prelims – 12:48 Event Start 100 Breast Semis Mon. June 17th 100 Breast Finals Tues. June 18th Wed. June 19th 200 Breast Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 200 Breast Semis Thurs. June 20th 200 Breast Finals Fri. June 21st Sat. June 22nd Sun. June 23rd

MEN

AM PM Sat. June 15th Sun. June 16th Mon. June 17th Tues. June 18th 100 Free Prelims – 11:30 Event Start 100 Free Semis Wed. June 19th 100 Free Finals Thurs. June 20th 50 Free Prelims – 11:34 Event Start 50 Free Semis Fri. June 21st 100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 50 Free Finals, 100 Fly Semis Sat. June 22nd 100 Fly Finals Sun. June 23rd

AM PM Sat. June 15th 100 Breast Prelims – 12:09 Event Start 100 Breast Semis Sun. June 16th 100 Breast Finals Mon. June 17th Tues. June 18th Wed. June 19th Thurs. June 20th 50 Free Prelims – 11:34 Event Start , 200 IM Prelims – 12:00 Event Start 50 Free Semis, 200 IM Semis Fri. June 21st 100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 2oo IM Final,100 Fly Semis Sat. June 22nd 100 Fly Finals Sun. June 23rd

AM PM Sat. June 15th 400 Free Prelims – 12:39 Event Start 400 Free FInals Sun. June 16th 200 Free Prelims – 11:00 Event Start, 400 IM Prelims – 11:35 Event Start 400 IM Finals, 200 Free Semis Mon. June 17th 200 Free Finals Tues. June 18th 200 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start, 100 Free – 11:30 Event Start 200 Fly Semis, 100 Free Semis Wed. June 19th 200 Back Prelim – 11:26 Event Start 200 Fly Finals, 200 Back Semis, 100 Free Finals Thurs. June 20th 200 IM Prelims – 12:00 Event Start 200 Back Final, 200 IM Semis Fri. June 21st 200 IM FInals Sat. June 22nd Sun. June 23rd

AM PM Sat. June 15th Sun. June 16th 100 Back Prelims – 1:19 Event Start 100 Back Semis Mon. June 17th 100 Back Finals Tues. June 18th Wed. June 19th 200 Back Prelims – 11:26 Event Start 200 Back Semis Thurs. June 20th 200 Back Finals Fri. June 21st 100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start 100 Fly Semis Sat. June 22nd 100 Fly Finals Sun. June 23rd

AM PM Sat. June 15th 400 Free Prelims – 12:39 Event Start 400 Free Finals Sun. June 16th Mon. June 17th 800 Free Prelims – 12:07 Event Start Tues. June 18th 800 Free Finals Wed. June 19th Thurs. June 20th Fri. June 21st Sat. June 22nd 1500 Free Prelims – 11:23 Event Start Sun. June 23rd 1500 Free Finals

AM PM Sat. June 15th Sun. June 16th Mon. June 17th Tues. June 18th 100 Free Prelims – 11:30 Event Start 100 Free Semis Wed. June 19th 100 Free Finals Thurs. June 20th 50 Free Prelims – 11:34 Event Start 50 Free Semis Fri. June 21st 50 Free Finals Sat. June 22nd Sun. June 23rd

Bonus – Bella Sims

A human Swiss Army Knife, Sims, is entered in a staggering 11 events. While it is highly, highly, highly improbable that she will swim all of her events over the course of the next week, we thought it would be an interesting table to see. All told, if she were to swim every event and make every final, she would have raced 9500 meters.