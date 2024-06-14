2024 US Olympic Trials: A Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of Some of the Stars’s Schedules

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
If you’re trying to decide when to coincide your “sick” day with Trials or if you’re scheduling your lunch break around your favorite swimmer’s preliminary races, we have done some of the work for you. We pulled the schedules for six of the biggest stars for both the women and men and have detailed them below (assuming each swimmer progresses to the finals).
To Note: All Prelims sessions are scheduled to start at 11:00 AM Eastern, and all Finals Sessions are scheduled to start at 8:00 PM Eastern. There are no prelims on the last day.
Women
Katie Ledecky:
|AM
|PM
|Sat. June 15th
|400 Free Prelims – 11:27 Event Start
|400 Free Finals
|Sun. June 16th
|200 Free Prelims – 1:49 Event Start
|200 Free Semis
|Mon. June 17th
|200 Free Finals
|Tues. June 18th
|
1500 Free Prelims -11:53 Event start
|Wed. June 19th
|
1500 Free Finals
|
Thurs. June 20th
|Fri. June 21st
|
800 Free Prelims – 11:51 Event Start
|Sat. June 22nd
|800 Free Finals
|Sun. June 23rd
Kate Douglass:
|AM
|PM
|Sat. June 15th
|Sun. June 16th
|100 Breast Prelims – 12:48 Event Start
|
100 Breast Semis
|Mon. June 17th
|
100 Breast Finals
|Tues. June 18th
|100 Free Prelims – 1:44 Event Start
|100 Free Semis
|Wed. June 19th
|200 Breast Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
|
100 Free Finals, 200 Breast Semis
|
Thurs. June 20th
|
200 Breast Finals
|Fri. June 21st
|200 IM Prelims – 11:23 Event Start
|200 IM Semis
|Sat. June 22nd
|50 Free Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
|
50 Free Semis, 200 IM Finals
|Sun. June 23rd
|50 Free Finals
Regan Smith:
|AM
|PM
|Sat. June 15th
|100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
|100 Fly Semis
|Sun. June 16th
|100 Fly Finals
|Mon. June 17th
|100 Back Prelims – 11:39 Event Start
|100 Back Semis
|Tues. June 18th
|100 Back Finals
|Wed. June 19th
|200 Butterfly Prelims – 12:02 Event Start
|
200 Butterfly Semis
|Thurs. June 20th
|200 Back Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
|
200 Butterfly Finals, 200 Back Semis
|Fri. June 21st
|200 Back Finals
|Sat. June 22nd
|Sun. June 23rd
Torri Huske:
|AM
|PM
|Sat. June 15th
|100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
|100 Fly Semis
|Sun. June 16th
|100 Fly Finals
|Mon. June 17th
|Tues. June 18th
|100 Free Prelims – 1:44 Event Start
|100 Free Semis
|Wed. June 19th
|1oo Free Finals
|
Thurs. June 20th
|Fri. June 21st
|200 IM Prelims – 11:23 Event Start
|200 IM Semis
|Sat. June 22nd
|50 Free Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
|
50 Free Semis, 200 IM Finals
|Sun. June 23rd
|50 Free Finals
Simone Manuel:
|AM
|PM
|Sat. June 15th
|Sun. June 16th
|200 Free Prelims – 1:49 Event Start
|200 Free Semis
|Mon. June 17th
|200 Free Finals
|Tues. June 18th
|100 Free Prelims – 1:44 Event Start
|100 Free Semis
|Wed. June 19th
|1oo Free Finals
|
Thurs. June 20th
|Fri. June 21st
|Sat. June 22nd
|50 Free Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
|50 Free Semis
|Sun. June 23rd
|50 Free Finals
Lilly King:
|AM
|PM
|Sat. June 15th
|Sun. June 16th
|100 Breast Prelims – 12:48 Event Start
|
100 Breast Semis
|Mon. June 17th
|
100 Breast Finals
|Tues. June 18th
|Wed. June 19th
|200 Breast Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
|
200 Breast Semis
|
Thurs. June 20th
|
200 Breast Finals
|Fri. June 21st
|Sat. June 22nd
|Sun. June 23rd
MEN
Caeleb Dressel:
|AM
|PM
|Sat. June 15th
|Sun. June 16th
|Mon. June 17th
|Tues. June 18th
|100 Free Prelims – 11:30 Event Start
|100 Free Semis
|Wed. June 19th
|100 Free Finals
|Thurs. June 20th
|50 Free Prelims – 11:34 Event Start
|50 Free Semis
|Fri. June 21st
|100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
|
50 Free Finals, 100 Fly Semis
|Sat. June 22nd
|100 Fly Finals
|Sun. June 23rd
Michael Andrew:
|AM
|PM
|Sat. June 15th
|100 Breast Prelims – 12:09 Event Start
|
100 Breast Semis
|Sun. June 16th
|
100 Breast Finals
|Mon. June 17th
|Tues. June 18th
|Wed. June 19th
|Thurs. June 20th
|50 Free Prelims – 11:34 Event Start , 200 IM Prelims – 12:00 Event Start
|
50 Free Semis, 200 IM Semis
|Fri. June 21st
|100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
|
2oo IM Final,100 Fly Semis
|Sat. June 22nd
|100 Fly Finals
|Sun. June 23rd
Carson Foster:
|AM
|PM
|Sat. June 15th
|400 Free Prelims – 12:39 Event Start
|400 Free FInals
|Sun. June 16th
|200 Free Prelims – 11:00 Event Start, 400 IM Prelims – 11:35 Event Start
|
400 IM Finals, 200 Free Semis
|Mon. June 17th
|200 Free Finals
|Tues. June 18th
|200 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start, 100 Free – 11:30 Event Start
|
200 Fly Semis, 100 Free Semis
|Wed. June 19th
|200 Back Prelim – 11:26 Event Start
|
200 Fly Finals, 200 Back Semis, 100 Free Finals
|Thurs. June 20th
|200 IM Prelims – 12:00 Event Start
|
200 Back Final, 200 IM Semis
|Fri. June 21st
|200 IM FInals
|Sat. June 22nd
|Sun. June 23rd
Ryan Murphy:
|AM
|PM
|Sat. June 15th
|Sun. June 16th
|100 Back Prelims – 1:19 Event Start
|100 Back Semis
|Mon. June 17th
|100 Back Finals
|Tues. June 18th
|Wed. June 19th
|200 Back Prelims – 11:26 Event Start
|200 Back Semis
|
Thurs. June 20th
|200 Back Finals
|Fri. June 21st
|100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
|100 Fly Semis
|Sat. June 22nd
|100 Fly Finals
|Sun. June 23rd
Bobby Finke:
|AM
|PM
|Sat. June 15th
|400 Free Prelims – 12:39 Event Start
|400 Free Finals
|Sun. June 16th
|Mon. June 17th
|
800 Free Prelims – 12:07 Event Start
|Tues. June 18th
|800 Free Finals
|Wed. June 19th
|
Thurs. June 20th
|Fri. June 21st
|Sat. June 22nd
|
1500 Free Prelims – 11:23 Event Start
|Sun. June 23rd
|
1500 Free Finals
Jack Alexy:
|AM
|PM
|Sat. June 15th
|Sun. June 16th
|Mon. June 17th
|Tues. June 18th
|100 Free Prelims – 11:30 Event Start
|100 Free Semis
|Wed. June 19th
|100 Free Finals
|Thurs. June 20th
|50 Free Prelims – 11:34 Event Start
|50 Free Semis
|Fri. June 21st
|50 Free Finals
|Sat. June 22nd
|Sun. June 23rd
Bonus – Bella Sims
A human Swiss Army Knife, Sims, is entered in a staggering 11 events. While it is highly, highly, highly improbable that she will swim all of her events over the course of the next week, we thought it would be an interesting table to see. All told, if she were to swim every event and make every final, she would have raced 9500 meters.
|AM
|PM
|Sat. June 15th
|100 Fly Prelims – 11:00 Event Start, 400 Free Prelims – 11:27 Event Start
|
100 Fly Semis, 400 Free Finals
|Sun. June 16th
|200 Free Prelims – 1:49 Event Start
|
100 Fly Finals, 200 Free Semis
|Mon. June 17th
|400 IM Prelims – 11:00 Event Start, 100 Back Prelims – 11:39 Event Start
|
400 IM Finals, 100 Back Semis, 200 Free Finals
|Tues. June 18th
|1500 Free Prelims – 11:53 Event Start, 100 Free Prelims – 1:44 Event Start
|
100 Back Final, 100 Free Semis
|Wed. June 19th
|200 Fly Prelims – 12:02 Event Start
|
100 Free Final, 200 Fly Semis, 1500 Final
|Thurs. June 20th
|200 Back Prelims – 11:00 Event Start
|
200 Fly Semis, 200 Back Semis
|Fri. June 21st
|200 IM, Prelims – 11:23 Event Start, 800 Free Prelims – 11:51 Event Start
|
200 Back Finals, 200 IM Semis
|Sat. June 22nd
|
200 IM Final, 800 Free Final
|Sun. June 23rd