Three Chinese Swimmers Reportedly Tested Positive Before 2021 Incident, Also Went Unpunished

For three of the 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned substance in 2021 before the Tokyo Olympics, it wasn’t their first time.

According to the New York Times, three Chinese swimmers tested positive for another banned substance, clenbuterol, in 2016 and 2017. Two of them became Olympic champions in Tokyo despite multiple positive tests, both of which were cleared because of contamination explanations.

Three Olympic gold medalists were on the list of 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) in January of 2021, about seven months before the Summer Games: Zhang Yufei, Wang Shun, and Yang Junxuan. They were cleared after Chinese authorities claimed they unwittingly ingested the banned substance due to contamination in a hotel kitchen, despite the source of the TMZ never being identified.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) released a statement on Friday claiming the three Chinese swimmers in 2016 and 2017 had levels of clenbuterol between “six and 50 times lower” than the minimum reporting level. In both cases, no provisional suspensions were issued and no disciplinary action was ultimately taken.

“The issue of contamination is real and well-known by the anti-doping community,” WADA director general Olivier Niggli said. “They were elite-level swimmers who were tested on a very frequent basis in a country where meat contamination with clenbuterol is widespread. It is hardly surprising that they could be among the hundreds of athletes who also tested positive for tiny amounts of the substance. In each of these cases, the source of the clenbuterol was confirmed to be food contamination.”

WADA appointed a Swiss prosecutor in April to review the case of the 23 Chinese swimmers, but that hasn’t stopped criticism from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and top American athletes. Last month, seven-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky said her faith in the anti-doping system “is at an all-time low.”

When reports first surfaced of the 2021 incident involving 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for TMZ, China denied any fault and called the allegations of doping “fake news.”

There was a famous doping contamination case involving four Brazilian swimmers who tested positive for the banned substance Furosemide back in 2011. Cesar Cielo and two others were cleared due to contamination, but one swimmer (Vinicius Waked) was suspended for one year because it was his second offense.