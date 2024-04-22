Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Who Was A Part Of The 23 Positive Swimmers From China And Who Was Not?

16

According to the reports by the New York Times and the ARD (Germany), 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) at the start of the calendar year in 2021, about seven months before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The swimmers were not sanctioned by CHINADA as traces of TMZ were reportedly found present in the hotel the swimmers stayed at. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) upheld CHINADA’s decision.

ARD also reported a list of the 23 names that tested positive. See these names below.

Those who DID test positive include:

  1. Zhang Yufei
  2. Wang Shun
  3. Qin Haiyang
  4. Wang Yichun
  5. Yu Yiting
  6. Yang Junxuan
  7. Yan Zibei
  8. Wang Jianjiahe
  9. Xuwei Peng
  10. Ge Chutong
  11. Sun Jiajun
  12. Yu Hexin
  13. Fei Liwei
  14. He Junyi
  15. Chen Juner
  16. Zhang Ziyang
  17. Cheng Long
  18. Wang Xueer
  19. Lin Tao
  20. Shen Jiahao
  21. Wang Yutian
  22. Wang Zhou
  23. Zhang Ruixuan

Those who did NOT test positive include:

(The above list has been cross-referenced to the Tokyo roster published by SwimSwam in July 2021). 

2020 Chinese Tokyo Men’s Roster NOT positive:

2020 Chinese Tokyo Women’s Roster NOT positive:

It is also notable that Sun Yang was not one of the 23 swimmers to test positive. Sun is at the end of a four-year ban that is completed next month.

16
Swimmer4
23 seconds ago

23 swimmers that got caught…. Who knows how many more similar cases there are that we don’t know about…

M C
19 minutes ago

I want to hear what Gold Medal Mel thinks about this.

Dan
24 minutes ago

Was Sun Yang at that meet? Was he tested? If he was not at the meet where the testing supposedly took place, he would not test positive.

Bob
31 minutes ago

I don,t believe a word coming out of China.

HeGetsItDoneAgain
33 minutes ago

Duncan Scott and Reagan Smith are Olympic champions.

Aragon Son of Arathorne
39 minutes ago

so top chinese male and female swimmers. Got it. Peaty and the American and Aussie girls and Summer are going to clean house when these cheaters have to come off the roids.

Comet16
43 minutes ago

They better “clean this up” before Paris
It’s not fair to do what they did to Adam Nelson, Lashinda Demus and Kynnard in track and field where they send them their gold medals 10 yrs later, after they were retired

Khachaturian
46 minutes ago

Can you make a list of those who were medalists who tested positive and those who are also medalist who tested negative?

