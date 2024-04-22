Who Was A Part Of The 23 Positive Swimmers From China And Who Was Not?

According to the reports by the New York Times and the ARD (Germany), 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) at the start of the calendar year in 2021, about seven months before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The swimmers were not sanctioned by CHINADA as traces of TMZ were reportedly found present in the hotel the swimmers stayed at. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) upheld CHINADA’s decision.
ARD also reported a list of the 23 names that tested positive. See these names below.
Those who DID test positive include:
- Zhang Yufei
- Wang Shun
- Qin Haiyang
- Wang Yichun
- Yu Yiting
- Yang Junxuan
- Yan Zibei
- Wang Jianjiahe
- Xuwei Peng
- Ge Chutong
- Sun Jiajun
- Yu Hexin
- Fei Liwei
- He Junyi
- Chen Juner
- Zhang Ziyang
- Cheng Long
- Wang Xueer
- Lin Tao
- Shen Jiahao
- Wang Yutian
- Wang Zhou
- Zhang Ruixuan
Those who did NOT test positive include:
(The above list has been cross-referenced to the Tokyo roster published by SwimSwam in July 2021).
2020 Chinese Tokyo Men’s Roster NOT positive:
2020 Chinese Tokyo Women’s Roster NOT positive:
- Ai Yanhan
- Chen Jie
- Cheng Yujie
- Dong Jie
- Li Bingjie
- Liu Yaxin
- Tang Muhan
- Tang Qianting
- Wu Qingfeng
- Xin Xin
- Yu Jingyao
- Yu Liyan
- Zhang Yifan
- Zhu Menghui
It is also notable that Sun Yang was not one of the 23 swimmers to test positive. Sun is at the end of a four-year ban that is completed next month.
23 swimmers that got caught…. Who knows how many more similar cases there are that we don’t know about…
I want to hear what Gold Medal Mel thinks about this.
Was Sun Yang at that meet? Was he tested? If he was not at the meet where the testing supposedly took place, he would not test positive.
I don,t believe a word coming out of China.
Duncan Scott and Reagan Smith are Olympic champions.
so top chinese male and female swimmers. Got it. Peaty and the American and Aussie girls and Summer are going to clean house when these cheaters have to come off the roids.
They better “clean this up” before Paris
It’s not fair to do what they did to Adam Nelson, Lashinda Demus and Kynnard in track and field where they send them their gold medals 10 yrs later, after they were retired
Can you make a list of those who were medalists who tested positive and those who are also medalist who tested negative?