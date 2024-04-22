Who Was A Part Of The 23 Positive Swimmers From China And Who Was Not?

According to the reports by the New York Times and the ARD (Germany), 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) at the start of the calendar year in 2021, about seven months before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The swimmers were not sanctioned by CHINADA as traces of TMZ were reportedly found present in the hotel the swimmers stayed at. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) upheld CHINADA’s decision.

ARD also reported a list of the 23 names that tested positive. See these names below.

Those who DID test positive include:

Those who did NOT test positive include:

(The above list has been cross-referenced to the Tokyo roster published by SwimSwam in July 2021).

2020 Chinese Tokyo Men’s Roster NOT positive:

2020 Chinese Tokyo Women’s Roster NOT positive:

It is also notable that Sun Yang was not one of the 23 swimmers to test positive. Sun is at the end of a four-year ban that is completed next month.