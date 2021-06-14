Still Rolling: Michael Andrew Breaks 100 Breast American Record Again – 58.14

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Wave II Psych Sheet
- Live Stream Links
- Wave II Live Results
- Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet
Michael Andrew has been unbelievable in his first two races at these Olympic Trials, breaking the American Record again in semifinals of the 100 breast tonight. Swimming in the 2nd semifinal heat, Andrew blasted a 58.14, chipping another 0.05 seconds off his morning swim. The 2nd semi heat was incredible, with Nic Fink posting a new personal best of 58.50 to make himself the #2 American all-time in the event.
Andrew was under the American Record in the 50 breaststroke on his first 50 of the race. He touched the halfway mark in 26.83, 0.01 seconds under the U.S. Open Record of 26.84, a record which is held by Andrew, and was his personal best.
Nothing fundamentally changes in terms of rankings because of Andrew’s swim tonight, other than his time improving by 0.05 seconds. He’s still the #1 American all-time (of course), the #3 performer in the world all-time, and the #3 performer in the world this year.
Here is the updated world all-time top 5:
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Country
|1
|Adam Peaty
|56.88
|GBR
|2
|Arno Kamminga
|57.90
|NED
|3
|Michael Andrew
|58.14
|USA
|4
|Ilya Shymanovich
|58.29
|BLR
|5
|Nicolo Martinenghi
|58.37
|ITA
Here is a split comparison between Michael Andrew‘s two American Record swims today, plus Nic Fink‘s semifinal swim tonight, and Kevin Cordes‘ previous American Record:
|Split
|Michael Andrew, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Semifinal
|Michael Andrew, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Prelims
|Nic Fink, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Semifinal
|Kevin Cordes, 2017 World Championships
|50m
|26.83
|27.05
|27.73
|27.41
|100m
|31.31
|31.14
|30.77
|31.23
|Final Time
|58.14
|58.19
|58.50
|58.64
The difference between Andrew’s prelims swim and his semifinals swim is that he took the race out more aggressively tonight. In fact, he took the race out so fast, that he swam a lifetime best 50 breaststroke in the process. He came home just a tick slower than this morning, but overall was 0.05 seconds faster.
2020-2021 World Top 5:
|1
|ADAM
PEATY
|GBR
|57.39
|04/14
|2021 BRITISH OLYMPIC SELECTION TRIALS
LONDON, GBR
|2
|ARNO
KAMMINGA
|NED
|57.90
|05/01
|2021 DUTCH NATIONAL TEAM TIME TRIAL
EINDHOVEN, NED
|3
|MICHAEL
ANDREW
|USA
|58.14
|06/13
|2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS WAVE II
OMAHA, USA
|4
|NICOLO
MARTINENGHI
|ITA
|58.37
|04/01
|2021 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
RICCIONE, ITA
|5
|NIC
FINK
|USA
|58.50
|06/13
|2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS WAVE II
OMAHA, NE
why didn’t they broadcast it?!!!!!
i watched it… it was streamed on nbc online…
i don’t think nbc felt tv broadcast of a semifinal made sense. Swimming gets no respect
I mean they showed diving instead so let’s calm down.
I tried to watch the rest of swimming on NBC sports app while being logged in with YouTube TV, after MBC switched to diving without any warning, and got “not authorized” access, spent close to an hour with YouTube TV customer service, they are still looking into what caused the issue 🙁
Does this mean he will go for the backstroke tomorrow?
I hope not. He has other events to focus on
This likely bodes well for his 100 fly too, I want to see him go for that
He has to chose one of 100 fly and 200 IM
Deleted