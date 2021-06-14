Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Still Rolling: Michael Andrew Breaks 100 Breast American Record Again – 58.14

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Michael Andrew has been unbelievable in his first two races at these Olympic Trials, breaking the American Record again in semifinals of the 100 breast tonight. Swimming in the 2nd semifinal heat, Andrew blasted a 58.14, chipping another 0.05 seconds off his morning swim. The 2nd semi heat was incredible, with Nic Fink posting a new personal best of 58.50 to make himself the #2 American all-time in the event.

Andrew was under the American Record in the 50 breaststroke on his first 50 of the race. He touched the halfway mark in 26.83, 0.01 seconds under the U.S. Open Record of 26.84, a record which is held by Andrew, and was his personal best.

Nothing fundamentally changes in terms of rankings because of Andrew’s swim tonight, other than his time improving by 0.05 seconds. He’s still the #1 American all-time (of course), the #3 performer in the world all-time, and the #3 performer in the world this year.

Here is the updated world all-time top 5:

Rank Swimmer Time Country
1 Adam Peaty 56.88 GBR
2 Arno Kamminga 57.90 NED
3 Michael Andrew 58.14 USA
4 Ilya Shymanovich 58.29 BLR
5 Nicolo Martinenghi 58.37 ITA

Here is a split comparison between Michael Andrew‘s two American Record swims today, plus Nic Fink‘s semifinal swim tonight, and Kevin Cordes‘ previous American Record:

Split Michael Andrew, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Semifinal Michael Andrew, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Prelims Nic Fink, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Semifinal Kevin Cordes, 2017 World Championships
50m 26.83 27.05 27.73 27.41
100m 31.31 31.14 30.77 31.23
Final Time 58.14 58.19 58.50 58.64

The difference between Andrew’s prelims swim and his semifinals swim is that he took the race out more aggressively tonight. In fact, he took the race out so fast, that he swam a lifetime best 50 breaststroke in the process. He came home just a tick slower than this morning, but overall was 0.05 seconds faster.

2020-2021 World Top 5:

1 ADAM
PEATY		 GBR 57.39 04/14 2021 BRITISH OLYMPIC SELECTION TRIALS
LONDON, GBR
2 ARNO
KAMMINGA		 NED 57.90 05/01 2021 DUTCH NATIONAL TEAM TIME TRIAL
EINDHOVEN, NED
3 MICHAEL
ANDREW		 USA 58.14 06/13 2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS WAVE II
OMAHA, USA
4 NICOLO
MARTINENGHI		 ITA 58.37 04/01 2021 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
RICCIONE, ITA
5 NIC
FINK		 USA 58.50 06/13 2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS WAVE II
OMAHA, NE

