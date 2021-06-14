Nic Fink Hits 58.50 100 Breast: #2 All-Time American, 5th Worldwide This Season

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Wave II Psych Sheet
- Live Stream Links
- Wave II Live Results
- Day 1 Prelims Heat Sheets
Swimming during the semi-finals at the 2021 US Olympic Trials, Nic Fink delivered a 58.50 100 breaststroke to become the 2nd fastest American man in the history of the event.
All-Time American Long Course 100 Breaststroke Rankings
- Michael Andrew – 58.14
- Nic Fink – 58.50
- Kevin Cordes – 58.64
- Andrew Wilson – 58.80
- Cody Miller – 58.87
- Eric Shanteau – 58.96
Fink now trails only Michael Andrew who set the American record at this meet with a 58.19 in the prelims and lowered it again with a 58.14 in the semi-finals. Prior to this meet, the American record was above Fink’s new time, sitting at a 58.64 which Kevin Cordes at the 2017 World Championships.
Split Comparison:
|SPLIT
|NIC FINK, 2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS – SEMIFINAL
|MICHAEL ANDREW, 2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS – SEMIFINAL
|MICHAEL ANDREW, 2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS – PRELIMS
|KEVIN CORDES, 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
|50m
|27.73
|26.83
|27.05
|27.41
|100m
|30.77
|31.31
|31.14
|31.23
|Final Time
|58.50
|58.14
|58.19
|58.64
Fink was entered as 4th seed in the 100 breaststroke at Trials with a 59.52 and hit a 59.21 for 3rd place in the prelims. He will advance in second place to the final behind Andrew. Andrew and Fink will be among those vying for a spot on the Olympic team tonight and will be joined by a tough field including 2016 Olympian and former American record-holder Kevin Cordes along with Andrew Wilson who posted the 4th-fastest time in American history of 58.80 during the prelims.
Top 8 From Men’s 100 Breaststroke Semi-Finals
- Michael Andrew (RPC), 58.14 AR
- Nic Fink (ABSC), 58.50
- Andrew Wilson (ABSC), 59.08
- Kevin Cordes (ABSC), 59.33
- Max McHugh (UOFM), 59.68
- Josh Matheny (PEAQ), 1:00.25
- Will Licon (TXLA), 1:00.33
- Ben Cono (GAME), 1:00.36
Fink and Andrew are now within the top 5 rankings in the men’s 100 breast so far this season, joining European powerhouses Adam Peaty of Great Britain, Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands, and Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi.
2020-2021 LCM Men 100 Breast
Peaty
57.39
|2
|Arno
Kamminga
|NED
|57.90
|05/01
|3
|Michael
Andrew
|USA
|58.14
|06/13
|4
|Nicolo
Martinenghi
|ITA
|58.37
|04/01
|5
|Nic
Fink
|USA
|58.50
|06/13
Now the second-fastest ever American in the long course 100 breast, Fink is actually the American record holder in all 3 short course breaststroke events He lowered the 50 breast AR to a 25.75 during the 2019 International Swimming League season while bringing the 100 and 200 records to a 56.16 and 2:02.20 during the 2020 ISL season.
30.77 is a peaty-esque backhalf
He’s going to be sharp in the 200.
Bummer Cody M doesn’t have a shot in finals.