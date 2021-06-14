Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nic Fink Hits 58.50 100 Breast: #2 All-Time American, 5th Worldwide This Season

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

  • When:
    • Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
      • Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021

Swimming during the semi-finals at the 2021 US Olympic Trials, Nic Fink delivered a 58.50 100 breaststroke to become the 2nd fastest American man in the history of the event.

All-Time American Long Course 100 Breaststroke Rankings

  1. Michael Andrew – 58.14
  2. Nic Fink – 58.50
  3. Kevin Cordes – 58.64
  4. Andrew Wilson – 58.80
  5. Cody Miller – 58.87
  6. Eric Shanteau – 58.96

Fink now trails only Michael Andrew who set the American record at this meet with a 58.19 in the prelims and lowered it again with a 58.14 in the semi-finals. Prior to this meet, the American record was above Fink’s new time, sitting at a 58.64 which Kevin Cordes at the 2017 World Championships.

Split Comparison:

SPLIT NIC FINK, 2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS – SEMIFINAL MICHAEL ANDREW, 2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS – SEMIFINAL MICHAEL ANDREW, 2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS – PRELIMS KEVIN CORDES, 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
50m 27.73 26.83 27.05 27.41
100m 30.77 31.31 31.14 31.23
Final Time 58.50 58.14 58.19 58.64

Fink was entered as 4th seed in the 100 breaststroke at Trials with a 59.52 and hit a 59.21 for 3rd place in the prelims. He will advance in second place to the final behind Andrew. Andrew and Fink will be among those vying for a spot on the Olympic team tonight and will be joined by a tough field including 2016 Olympian and former American record-holder Kevin Cordes along with Andrew Wilson who posted the 4th-fastest time in American history of 58.80 during the prelims.

Top 8 From Men’s 100 Breaststroke Semi-Finals

  1. Michael Andrew (RPC), 58.14 AR
  2. Nic Fink (ABSC), 58.50
  3. Andrew Wilson (ABSC), 59.08
  4. Kevin Cordes (ABSC), 59.33
  5. Max McHugh (UOFM), 59.68
  6. Josh Matheny (PEAQ), 1:00.25
  7. Will Licon (TXLA), 1:00.33
  8. Ben Cono (GAME), 1:00.36

Fink and Andrew are now within the top 5 rankings in the men’s 100 breast so far this season, joining European powerhouses Adam Peaty of Great Britain, Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands, and Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi.

2020-2021 LCM Men 100 Breast

AdamGBR
Peaty
04/14
57.39
2Arno
Kamminga		NED57.9005/01
3Michael
Andrew		USA58.1406/13
4Nicolo
Martinenghi		ITA58.3704/01
5Nic
Fink		USA58.5006/13
View Top 26»

Now the second-fastest ever American in the long course 100 breast, Fink is actually the American record holder in all 3 short course breaststroke events He lowered the 50 breast AR to a 25.75 during the 2019 International Swimming League season while bringing the 100 and 200 records to a 56.16 and 2:02.20 during the 2020 ISL season.

monsterbasher
11 minutes ago

30.77 is a peaty-esque backhalf

GATOR CHOMP 🐊
1 minute ago

He’s going to be sharp in the 200.

Mark Torres
2 seconds ago

Bummer Cody M doesn’t have a shot in finals.

