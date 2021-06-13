Michael Andrew Shatters 100 BR American Record with Prelims 58.19, #3 in World

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
LCM (50m)
We didn’t even make it out of the first prelims session before seeing an American Record fall at these Olympic Trials. Michael Andrew, who was just off the American Record mark of 58.64 in May, roared to a massive new best time, touching in 58.19 to take the top seed for tonight’s semifinals.
Andrew took nearly a full half-second off his previous best with the time, and shattered the previous American Record of 58.64 by 0.45 seconds. The swim not only makes Andrew the fastest American of all-time, it makes him the #3 performer in the world all-time.
Here is the newly updated top 5 performers of all-time:
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Country
|1
|Adam Peaty
|56.88
|GBR
|2
|Arno Kamminga
|57.90
|NED
|3
|Michael Andrew
|58.19
|USA
|4
|Ilya Shymanovich
|58.29
|BLR
|5
|Nicolo Martinenghi
|58.37
|ITA
Andrew’s swim also makes him the #3 performer in the world this year, behind Peaty and Kamminga.
2020-2021 Men’s 100 BREAST LCM
2020-2021 LCM Men 100 Breast
Peaty
57.39
|2
|Arno
Kamminga
|NED
|57.90
|05/01
|3
|Michael
Andrew
|USA
|58.19
|06/13
|4
|Nicolo
Martinenghi
|ITA
|58.37
|04/01
|5
|Ilya
Shymanovich
|BLR
|58.68
|04/21
Notably, Andrew Wilson, who took 2nd this morning in 58.80, is now the #8 performer in the world.The previous American Record was held by Kevin Cordes from the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. Here is a split comparison between Andrew this morning and Cordes’ 58.64 AR from 2017:
|Split
|Michael Andrew, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Prelims
|Kevin Cordes, 2017 World Championships
|50m
|27.05
|27.41
|100m
|31.14
|31.23
|Final Time
|58.19
|58.64
As you can see, Andrew was significantly faster on the first 50 than Cordes was, and he came back a touch faster as well. Andrew also nearly took the race out in a 50m breaststroke personal best. His 27.05 split is just off his fastest 50 ever, which stands at 26.84 from 2019 Summer Nationals.If his efforts in May weren’t enough for some, Andrew has now established himself as the clear favorite for tomorrow’s final. We need to keep in mind that Andrew will still have two more cracks at this race at this meet.
That 400 medley relay looking STRONG
Is Murph a question mark now after watching Cal today?
Hes been a question mark since post-Rio, but i think he will be good enough for the relay even if hes *only* 52.low
when this happens with collegiate swimmers its because the coaches focused on the stars with the best shot of making the team and not the entire squad
That world record is going down.
At best: 3:25.5 Smash the World Record
Murphy 52
Andrew 57.5
Dressel 49
Held 47
More conservatively: 3:27 Narrowly break the world record
Murphy 52.5
Andrew 58
Dressel 49.5
Held 47
GB and Russia are still in the mix though. Its going to be a great race!
Held has some monstrous relay splits in the past
Wouldn’t be surprised to see a 46 split
Also MA on a relay start is a question mark don’t think he would improve too much from it
But him going 57 high will be more than enough for dressel and held
Still not fast enough to handle the netherlands 4 medley… Im sure Kamminga will show em
Dumb statement ?
Dressel is clear of any netherlands swimmer in history
PVDH on 200 would disagree.
Sub 58 to medal in Tokyo , unebelievable
I just got chills
Not unbelievable if you’ve been following Michael Andrew and believe in his training.
I’m talking about the progression of breastroke since 2012 , so many guys under the 58.5