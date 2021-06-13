Michael Andrew Shatters 100 BR American Record with Prelims 58.19, #3 in World

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

When: Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021 Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021



We didn’t even make it out of the first prelims session before seeing an American Record fall at these Olympic Trials. Michael Andrew, who was just off the American Record mark of 58.64 in May, roared to a massive new best time, touching in 58.19 to take the top seed for tonight’s semifinals.

Andrew took nearly a full half-second off his previous best with the time, and shattered the previous American Record of 58.64 by 0.45 seconds. The swim not only makes Andrew the fastest American of all-time, it makes him the #3 performer in the world all-time.

Here is the newly updated top 5 performers of all-time:

Rank Swimmer Time Country 1 Adam Peaty 56.88 GBR 2 Arno Kamminga 57.90 NED 3 Michael Andrew 58.19 USA 4 Ilya Shymanovich 58.29 BLR 5 Nicolo Martinenghi 58.37 ITA

Andrew’s swim also makes him the #3 performer in the world this year, behind Peaty and Kamminga.

2020-2021 Men’s 100 BREAST LCM

Notably, Andrew Wilson, who took 2nd this morning in 58.80, is now the #8 performer in the world.The previous American Record was held by Kevin Cordes from the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. Here is a split comparison between Andrew this morning and Cordes’ 58.64 AR from 2017:

Split Michael Andrew, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Prelims Kevin Cordes, 2017 World Championships 50m 27.05 27.41 100m 31.14 31.23 Final Time 58.19 58.64

As you can see, Andrew was significantly faster on the first 50 than Cordes was, and he came back a touch faster as well. Andrew also nearly took the race out in a 50m breaststroke personal best. His 27.05 split is just off his fastest 50 ever, which stands at 26.84 from 2019 Summer Nationals.If his efforts in May weren’t enough for some, Andrew has now established himself as the clear favorite for tomorrow’s final. We need to keep in mind that Andrew will still have two more cracks at this race at this meet.