Overreacting: Grothe and Cox Amongst Swimmers to Miss Finals at Olympic Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS



Although there were many strong swims on the first day of the US Olympic trials, there were also several notable swimmers who missed finals in their respective events.

The biggest name to miss finals was distance standout Zane Grothe, who placed 11th overall in the 400 freestyle. Grothe represented the US at the 2018 Pan Pac Championships and the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the event, making every international roster since the Rio Olympics.

Grothe’s best time in the 400 freestyle stands at 3:44.43, which would’ve qualified for finals in the top spot by 4 seconds had he met it. However, Grothe has struggled in the event this season, only holding a season best of 3:53.07 going into the meet. Grothe still has the 800 freestyle and 1500 freestyle on his slate in Omaha.

Townley Haas also missed the final in the 400 freestyle, finishing 12th in a time of 3:50.89. Haas finished 3rd overall in the event at the 2016 Olympic Trials, but hasn’t placed much focus upon it internationally.

Sprint freestylers Erika Brown and Mallory Comerford both missed making semi-finals in the 100 butterfly. Brown touched in 59.82, while Comerford finished in 1:00.11, both missing their best times of 58.79 and 57.95, respectively.

Both Charlie Swanson and Sean Grieshop missed the final of the men’s 400 IM. Swanson, the reigning Pan American Champion in the event, finished in a time of 4:18.82, adding almost 7 seconds on to his best time of 4:11.46 which had him seeded 3rd entering the meet. Grieshop, the former World Junior Record holder in the event, also added a significant chunk of time onto his personal best of 4:12.72. Had each man hit their person best, they both would have made it back to finals.

In the women’s event, 2016 Olympic Trials finalist Madisyn Cox was the most notable miss. Cox finished 10th overall in a time of 4:44.36, just missing the final. Cox was entered with her personal best of 4:36.61, which would have made the final in first overall by a second.

Josh Prenot missed the final in the men’s 100 breaststroke after finishing 3rd overall in 2016. Prenot finished in a time of 1:01.73 for 24th overall. NCAA standout Reece Whitley also missed the final in the event, placing 29th overall with a final time of 1:01.98, after coming into the meet seeded 7th overall.

Notable Declared False Starts/No Shows: