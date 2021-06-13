2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Strap in.

The first of eight days and 15 sessions of racing at Wave II of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials has finally arrived, and you can look forward to a roller-coaster week of racing as the best swimmers in the United States vie for an opportunity to represent their country on sport’s biggest stage.

The opening session begins with the men’s 400 IM, where Ryan Lochte will be absent in the event at Trials for the first time since the year 2000—not necessarily a surprise given he’s 36.

Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland, the two men who locked Lochte out of the event at the 2016 Trials by going 1-2, come in as the favorites to do that again, while 19-year-old Carson Foster is the fastest American this season and is projected to have a real shot to spoil the party.

This morning will also feature two other 400s—the men’s 400 free and women’s 400 IM—where the swimmers will have to be on their ‘A’ game in order to earn a spot into tonight’s final. Zane Grothe and Kieran Smith man Lane 4 in the two fastest heats in the 400 free, while Melanie Margalis and Emma Weyant hold that distinction in the 400 IM.

The two events with semi-finals on the Day 1 schedule is the women’s 100 fly and men’s 100 breast, with Claire Curzan and Michael Andrew getting their first races under their belt in Omaha after fantastic 2020-21 seasons. Both rank fourth in the world and tops among Americans this season in their respective events.

For a full breakdown of this morning’s session, click here.

Men’s 400 IM Prelims

Women’s 100 Fly Prelims

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48 (2016)

American Record: Dana Vollmer – 55.98 (2012)

– 55.98 (2012) US Open Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.20 (2021)

(USA) – 56.20 (2021) World Junior Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.20 (2021)

(USA) – 56.20 (2021) 2016 Olympic Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia – 56.48

Wave I Cut: 1:00.69

Wave II Cut: 59.59

Men’s 400 Free Prelims

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 3:40.07 (2009)

American Record: Larsen Jensen – 3:42.78 (2008)

US Open Record: Larsen Jensen – 3:43.53 (2008)

World Junior Record: Mack Horton (AUS) – 3:44.60 (2014)

2016 Olympic Champion: Mack Horton (AUS) – 3:41.55

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Connor Jaeger – 3:43.79

Wave I Cut: 3:57.29

Wave II Cut: 3:54.21

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:26.36 (2016)

American Record: Katie Hoff – 4:31.12 (2008)

US Open Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:31.07 (2015)

World Junior Record: Yu Yiting (CHN) – 4:35.94 (2021)

2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:26.36

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Maya DiRado – 4:33.73

Wave I Cut: 4:51.79

Wave II Cut: 4:47.72

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims