Review Your Pick ‘Ems for the 2021 US Olympic Trials

Entries for the 2021 US Olympic Trials Pick ‘Em Contest are closed.

Over the course of the 8 day meet, swimmers will contest a total of 28 different events, with Olympic qualification on the line. You can track your picks using the spreadsheet below.

Follow your picks below, color-coded for easier viewing:

Green – full points!

Yellow – 1 point for picking a team correctly in the top 4 but wrong place

Red – no points!

Daily winners will receive a Speedo T-shirt, team kick board, and a pair of Vanquisher 2.0 mirrored goggles, while the grand prize winner will receive a techsuit of their choice, either the Pure Intent or Pure Valor. All prizes are courtesy of Speedo USA!

VIEW YOUR PICK’EM ENTRIES HERE! Y