Review Your Pick ‘Ems for the 2021 US Olympic Trials

Entries for the 2021 US Olympic Trials Pick ‘Em Contest are closed.

Over the course of the 8 day meet, swimmers will contest a total of 28 different events, with Olympic qualification on the line. You can track your picks using the spreadsheet below. 

Follow your picks below, color-coded for easier viewing:

  • Green – full points!
  • Yellow – 1 point for picking a team correctly in the top 4 but wrong place
  • Red – no points!

Daily winners will receive a Speedo T-shirt, team kick board, and a pair of Vanquisher 2.0 mirrored goggles, while the grand prize winner will receive a techsuit of their choice, either the Pure Intent or Pure Valor. All prizes are courtesy of Speedo USA! 

VIEW YOUR PICK’EM ENTRIES HERE! Y

3
Penguin
7 minutes ago

Whoever gets a 1-2 sweep in the men’s 400 free should get a trophy

GATOR CHOMP 🐊
Reply to  Penguin
24 seconds ago

It’ll be strange no matter who gets top 2. But if 2nd place doesn’t get the A cut they can throw Grothe in still.

MX4x50relay
4 minutes ago

I ended up scrolling for minutes just to go past my spot on the spreadsheet

