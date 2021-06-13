Andrew Wilson Posts New PB 58.80 100 Breast, Now #3 American All-Time

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

When: Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021 Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021



With all the excitement swirling around Michael Andrew‘s massive 58.19 100 breast American Record this morning, we don’t want to let Andrew Wilson‘s performance get lost in the fold. The 27-year-old swimming out of Athens Bulldogs clocked a new personal best of 58.80 in this morning’s prelims, taking the 2nd spot for tonight’s semifinals.

Wilson’s swim was a lifetime best, in prelims no less, and moves him up to #3 all-time amongst Americans. he now sits behind only new American Record-holder Michael Andrew, and the previous AR-holder, Kevin Cordes. Here is the newly updated list of the top 5 Americans all-time in the 100 breast:

Moving into a broader perspective on the men’s 100 breast at these Trials, it should be noted that the 4 fastest Americans all-time in the event are at this meet, and will each be racing in semifinals tonight.

Wilson has now put himself in a favorable position, for tonight, of course, but also in the final on Monday night. Michael Andrew is now the obvious favorite in the race, but the only other swimmer in the field who has been faster than Wilson is Kevin Cordes. Cordes, however, wasn’t under 1:00 this morning, and hasn’t swum under 59 in the event since the 2017 World Champs. Similarly, 2016 Olympic Cody Miller has been 58.8 before too, but hasn’t been under 59 seconds in the event since the 2016 Olympics.