2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Day 1 Prelims Photo Vault

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Wave 2 of the 2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials kicked off this morning with many epic battles for both final and semi-final races, and SwimSwam’s Jack Spitser was on deck to capture it all. Here’s some of the top shots from the electric session:

Zachary Nelson (photo: Jack Spitser)

Take your mark! (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jack Spitser
Author
1 hour ago

I shot plenty of people not featured here. If you have a request, email me jack.com
Email me for requests before they swim as well!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Jack Spitser
IU breaststroke
Reply to  Jack Spitser
37 minutes ago

Please take a picture of Zane Backes, from IU, in the men’s 100 breast semifinal 2 swimming in lane 2

Jack Spitser
Reply to  IU breaststroke
33 minutes ago

Send me an email please 🙂

Cate
Reply to  Jack Spitser
30 minutes ago

Love your pics.

Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer and entrepreneur who swam for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh and current coach Marko Djordjevic. He graduated in 2020, and ended his collegiate swimming career at the NCAA D2 Championships in March.

