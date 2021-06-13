Watch Michael Andrew Break the 100 Breast American Record at 58.19

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

When: Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021 Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021



During heat 6 of the men’s 100 breast, 22-year-old Michael Andrew downed Kevin Cordes‘ 2017 American record of 58.64 by nearly a half second at 58.19, easily taking the top seed heading into semi-finals. MA’s former personal best was at 58.67, just 0.03s off the former AR.

Along with now being the fastest American in event history, Andrew is now the 3rd-fastest performer all-time, only sitting behind Dutchman Arno Kamminga (57.90) and world record-holder Adam Peaty of Great Britain (56.88). Andrew also cracked the top-25 performances list in history, where Peaty holds 22 of the 25 swims. Kamminga currently holds the No. 16 and No. 19 performances of 57.90 and 58.10 from this past spring. Andrew’s swim this morning registers as the No. 23 performance of all-time.

All-Time Top Performers: Men’s 100 BR LCM

Andrew’s time this AM also would have either won or placed second in the last three Olympic finals. During the 2016 Olympic final, South African Cameron van der Burgh placed second at 58.69 to Peaty’s then-world record of 57.13. Rewind to the 2012 Olympics, van der Burgh took the Olympic title with a then-world record of 58.46. Diving back to the 2008 Beijing Olympic final, Japanese Kosuke Kitajima won the title with a world record time of 58.91.

Split Comparison