Watch Michael Andrew Break the 100 Breast American Record at 58.19

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
During heat 6 of the men’s 100 breast, 22-year-old Michael Andrew downed Kevin Cordes‘ 2017 American record of 58.64 by nearly a half second at 58.19, easily taking the top seed heading into semi-finals. MA’s former personal best was at 58.67, just 0.03s off the former AR.
Along with now being the fastest American in event history, Andrew is now the 3rd-fastest performer all-time, only sitting behind Dutchman Arno Kamminga (57.90) and world record-holder Adam Peaty of Great Britain (56.88). Andrew also cracked the top-25 performances list in history, where Peaty holds 22 of the 25 swims. Kamminga currently holds the No. 16 and No. 19 performances of 57.90 and 58.10 from this past spring. Andrew’s swim this morning registers as the No. 23 performance of all-time.
All-Time Top Performers: Men’s 100 BR LCM
- Adam Peaty (GBR), 56.88 – 2019
- Arno Kamminga (NED), 57.90 – 2021
- Michael Andrew (USA), 58.19 – 2021
- Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 58.29 – 2019
- Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 58.37 – 2021
- Cameron van der Burgh (RSA)/James Wilby, 58.46 – 2012/2019
- Brenton Rickard (AUS), 58.58 – 2009
Andrew’s time this AM also would have either won or placed second in the last three Olympic finals. During the 2016 Olympic final, South African Cameron van der Burgh placed second at 58.69 to Peaty’s then-world record of 57.13. Rewind to the 2012 Olympics, van der Burgh took the Olympic title with a then-world record of 58.46. Diving back to the 2008 Beijing Olympic final, Japanese Kosuke Kitajima won the title with a world record time of 58.91.
Split Comparison
|Split
|Michael Andrew, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Prelims
|Kevin Cordes, 2017 World Championships
|50m
|27.05
|27.41
|100m
|31.14
|31.23
|Final Time
|58.19
|58.64
2020-2021 LCM Men 100 Breast
Peaty
57.39
|2
|Arno
Kamminga
|NED
|57.90
|05/01
|3
|Michael
Andrew
|USA
|58.19
|06/13
|4
|Nicolo
Martinenghi
|ITA
|58.37
|04/01
|5
|Ilya
Shymanovich
|BLR
|58.68
|04/21
But how much money does his dad make?
Apparently he is only able to afford training in a community pool and doing dryland with used gym equipment because of his “financial upbringing”
Lol.
Bruh. Considering that a lot of top talent comes from the Bethesda MD and McClean VA area (ex. Ledecky, Seliskar), which are areas occupied predominantly by upper-middle-class to upper-class families, I don’t think Michael Andrew is an outlier within the socio-economics of swimming considering his family’s background. Even though i’m a hardcore swimming fan, I don’t know how the community deludes themselves thinking that swimming as a whole is NOT a privileged sport.
Well, don’t all sports require some level of privilege to perform at a decent/high level?
I don’t know mate. Ronaldo, Messi, and Lebron did well considering their extremely poor family background. Swimming is an extreme example within the economics of sports because of the exorbitant costs attached to club membership fees, tech suits, and other equipment. You’ll be hard-pressed to find swimmers receive college scholarships from just a high-school swim level training with a cheap speedo, unlike basketball or soccer where most of the upfront cost is from the clothing and shoes.
From what I know club membership fees can be reduced or nullified through a scholarship if an individual’s family qualifies. I know that’s very rare but it’s still a thing for those who cannot afford a club membership. Also, I never really realized how cheap of a sport soccer is. It’s a bit ironic considering the big bucks the major professionals make.
That start was utterly outrageous.
Wow, half a body length just on the start.
His start was always decent but holy cow when did it get THAT good? Might not be quite Dressel-level on the start, but that was some serious speed.
Wish the people doing the production would have better video coverage and more underwater videos, but maybe when it comes to showing the highlight replays they can have more and better underwater videos. I know this is for the mainstream audience, but some more video of starts/turns and a few strokes underwater would be nice.
The mainstream audience is what is getting this on TV at all.
Well, it isn’t really on TV, or at least not as in other parts of the world.
Remember that for the 1996 Olympics I figured I was going to be able to watch most swimming live as I remember that was possible in Europe before 1996 (and is still possible) and with the Games being in Atlanta, GA, USA I thought it would have been better here. Guess how surprised I was when people call me from Europe (even during finals) and told me what they saw on TV before I could see it here (have not got much better since).