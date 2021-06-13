Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Michael Andrew Break the 100 Breast American Record at 58.19

Comments: 28

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

  • When:
    • Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
      • Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021

During heat 6 of the men’s 100 breast, 22-year-old Michael Andrew downed Kevin Cordes‘ 2017 American record of 58.64 by nearly a half second at 58.19, easily taking the top seed heading into semi-finals. MA’s former personal best was at 58.67, just 0.03s off the former AR.

Along with now being the fastest American in event history, Andrew is now the 3rd-fastest performer all-time, only sitting behind Dutchman Arno Kamminga (57.90) and world record-holder Adam Peaty of Great Britain (56.88). Andrew also cracked the top-25 performances list in history, where Peaty holds 22 of the 25 swims. Kamminga currently holds the No. 16 and No. 19 performances of 57.90 and 58.10 from this past spring. Andrew’s swim this morning registers as the No. 23 performance of all-time.

All-Time Top Performers: Men’s 100 BR LCM

  1. Adam Peaty (GBR), 56.88 – 2019
  2. Arno Kamminga (NED), 57.90 – 2021
  3. Michael Andrew (USA), 58.19 – 2021
  4. Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 58.29 – 2019
  5. Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 58.37 – 2021
  6. Cameron van der Burgh (RSA)/James Wilby, 58.46 – 2012/2019
  7. Brenton Rickard (AUS), 58.58 – 2009

Andrew’s time this AM also would have either won or placed second in the last three Olympic finals. During the 2016 Olympic final, South African Cameron van der Burgh placed second at 58.69 to Peaty’s then-world record of 57.13. Rewind to the 2012 Olympics, van der Burgh took the Olympic title with a then-world record of 58.46. Diving back to the 2008 Beijing Olympic final, Japanese Kosuke Kitajima won the title with a world record time of 58.91.

Split Comparison

Split Michael Andrew, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Prelims Kevin Cordes, 2017 World Championships
50m 27.05 27.41
100m 31.14 31.23
Final Time 58.19 58.64

2020-2021 LCM Men 100 Breast

AdamGBR
Peaty
04/14
57.39
2Arno
Kamminga		NED57.9005/01
3Michael
Andrew		USA58.1906/13
4Nicolo
Martinenghi		ITA58.3704/01
5Ilya
Shymanovich		BLR58.6804/21
View Top 26»

In This Story

28
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
28 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimmer
59 minutes ago

But how much money does his dad make?

14
-22
Reply
swimmer
Reply to  Swimmer
34 minutes ago

Apparently he is only able to afford training in a community pool and doing dryland with used gym equipment because of his “financial upbringing”

2
0
Reply
Cate
Reply to  Swimmer
31 minutes ago

Lol.

0
-1
Reply
monsterbasher
Reply to  Swimmer
27 minutes ago

Bruh. Considering that a lot of top talent comes from the Bethesda MD and McClean VA area (ex. Ledecky, Seliskar), which are areas occupied predominantly by upper-middle-class to upper-class families, I don’t think Michael Andrew is an outlier within the socio-economics of swimming considering his family’s background. Even though i’m a hardcore swimming fan, I don’t know how the community deludes themselves thinking that swimming as a whole is NOT a privileged sport.

Last edited 27 minutes ago by monsterbasher
9
-2
Reply
bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  monsterbasher
23 minutes ago

Well, don’t all sports require some level of privilege to perform at a decent/high level?

1
-1
Reply
monsterbasher
Reply to  bobthebuilderrocks
21 minutes ago

I don’t know mate. Ronaldo, Messi, and Lebron did well considering their extremely poor family background. Swimming is an extreme example within the economics of sports because of the exorbitant costs attached to club membership fees, tech suits, and other equipment. You’ll be hard-pressed to find swimmers receive college scholarships from just a high-school swim level training with a cheap speedo, unlike basketball or soccer where most of the upfront cost is from the clothing and shoes.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by monsterbasher
3
0
Reply
bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  monsterbasher
5 minutes ago

From what I know club membership fees can be reduced or nullified through a scholarship if an individual’s family qualifies. I know that’s very rare but it’s still a thing for those who cannot afford a club membership. Also, I never really realized how cheap of a sport soccer is. It’s a bit ironic considering the big bucks the major professionals make.

0
0
Reply
Emg1986
57 minutes ago

That start was utterly outrageous.

15
0
Reply
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
Reply to  Emg1986
47 minutes ago

Wow, half a body length just on the start.

5
0
Reply
HJones
Reply to  Emg1986
29 minutes ago

His start was always decent but holy cow when did it get THAT good? Might not be quite Dressel-level on the start, but that was some serious speed.

3
0
Reply
Dan
56 minutes ago

Wish the people doing the production would have better video coverage and more underwater videos, but maybe when it comes to showing the highlight replays they can have more and better underwater videos. I know this is for the mainstream audience, but some more video of starts/turns and a few strokes underwater would be nice.

2
-2
Reply
Cate
Reply to  Dan
32 minutes ago

The mainstream audience is what is getting this on TV at all.

0
0
Reply
Dan
Reply to  Cate
18 minutes ago

Well, it isn’t really on TV, or at least not as in other parts of the world.
Remember that for the 1996 Olympics I figured I was going to be able to watch most swimming live as I remember that was possible in Europe before 1996 (and is still possible) and with the Games being in Atlanta, GA, USA I thought it would have been better here. Guess how surprised I was when people call me from Europe (even during finals) and told me what they saw on TV before I could see it here (have not got much better since).

0
0
Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro started swimming at age 11, instantly becoming drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing. After joining SwimSwam, the site has become an outlet for him to research and learn about competitive swimming and experience the sport through a new lenses. He graduated in …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!