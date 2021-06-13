2021 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Saturday, June 12th – Thursday, June 17th
- South Australia Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Adelaide, Australia
- Prelims at 10 am local (8:30 pm Eastern)/Finals at 7 pm local (5:30 am Eastern)
- Sole Olympic-Qualifying Opportunity
- 2021 Swimming Australia Olympic Nomination Criteria
- Meet Site
- Final Start List
- Live Results
- Qualifying Criteria
- Day 3 Prelims Live Stream (Amazon Prime required)
WOMEN’S 200m IM – PRELIMS
- World: 2:06.12 3/08/2015 Katinka Hosszu, HUN
- Commonwealth: 2:06.88 9/08/2016 Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, GBR
- Australian: 2:07.03 27/07/2009 Stephanie Rice, SPW
- All Comer: 2:08.23 15/12/2020 Kaylee McKeown, USC Spartans
- OQT: 2:10.49
TOP 8:
- Kaylee McKeown – 2:13.19
- Meg Bailey – 2:14.21
- Jenna Forrester – 2:14.40
- Gabriella Peiniger – 2:15.44
- Tessa Wallace – 2:15.63
- Ella Ramsay – 2:15.85
- Charli Brown – 2:16.23
- Blair Evans – 2:16.37
The women’s 200m IM field kept their cards relatively close to their vest during this morning’s prelims, but the expected top seed Kaylee McKeown indeed landed lane 4 when all was said and done. Casually coasting to the wall after shutting it down at the 175m mark, McKeown stopped the clock at 2:13.19 to hold a second advantage over Hunter’s Meg Bailey.
A pair of teenagers snagged the 3rd and 4th seeds in 17-year-old Jenna Forrester and 19-year-old Gabriella Peiniger. The former touched in 2:14.40 to the latter’s 2:15.44 with all chasing the Olympic qualifying time of 2:10.49.
McKeown owns the fastest time in the world this season with her 2:08.23 from last December. No other Australian is ranked within the top 25 this season.
MEN’S 150m IM MC – PRELIMS
TOP 8:
WOMEN’S 200m IM MC – PRELIMS
TOP 8:
MEN’S 200m IM MC – PRELIMS
TOP 8:
MEN’S 200m FLY – PRELIMS
- World: 1:50.73 24/07/2019 Milak Kristof, HUN
- Commonwealth: 1:52.96 31/07/2012 Chad le Clos, RSA
- All Comer: 1:52.09 28/03/2007 Michael Phelps, USA
- OQT: 1:56.25
TOP 8:
WOMEN’S 200m FREE – PRELIMS
- World: 1:52.98 29/07/2009 Federica Pellegrini, ITA
- Commonwealth: 1:54.27 19/07/2019 Ariarne Titmus, AUS
- Australian: 1:54.27 25/07/2019 Ariarna Titmus, SPW
- All Comer: 1:54.30 9/04/2019 Ariarne Titmus, SPW
- OQT: 1:56.82
TOP 8:
MEN’S 50m BACK MC – PRELIMS
TOP 8:
MEN’S 800m FREE – PRELIMS
- World: 7:32.12 29/07/2009 Lin Zhang, CHN
- Commonwealth: 7:38.65 27/07/2005 Grant Hackett, AUS
- Australian: 7:38.65 27/07/2005 Grant Hackett, Miami
- All Comer: 7:41.59 26/03/2001 Ian Thorpe, SLC Aquadot
- OQT: 7:48.12
TOP 8:
Ready for Sarah Ryan to say ‘the results on the screen are now official’ about 50 times…
Good to see that most of the 200IM finalists will be teenagers.
Young field on the whole, although Evans (30) and Wallace (27) increase the average age a bit!
Can’t see a second swimmer getting under the QT though.
No. I thought Seebohm might have entered this, but hopefully the younger girls improve towards Comm Games and Paris.