Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

Comments: 4

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

WOMEN’S  200m IM – PRELIMS

  •  World: 2:06.12 3/08/2015 Katinka Hosszu, HUN
  • Commonwealth: 2:06.88 9/08/2016 Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, GBR
  • Australian: 2:07.03 27/07/2009 Stephanie Rice, SPW
  • All Comer: 2:08.23 15/12/2020 Kaylee McKeown, USC Spartans
  • OQT: 2:10.49

TOP 8:

  1. Kaylee McKeown – 2:13.19
  2. Meg Bailey – 2:14.21
  3. Jenna Forrester – 2:14.40
  4. Gabriella Peiniger – 2:15.44
  5. Tessa Wallace – 2:15.63
  6. Ella Ramsay – 2:15.85
  7. Charli Brown – 2:16.23
  8. Blair Evans – 2:16.37

The women’s 200m IM field kept their cards relatively close to their vest during this morning’s prelims, but the expected top seed Kaylee McKeown indeed landed lane 4 when all was said and done. Casually coasting to the wall after shutting it down at the 175m mark, McKeown stopped the clock at 2:13.19 to hold a second advantage over Hunter’s Meg Bailey.

A pair of teenagers snagged the 3rd and 4th seeds in 17-year-old Jenna Forrester and 19-year-old Gabriella Peiniger. The former touched in 2:14.40 to the latter’s 2:15.44 with all chasing the Olympic qualifying time of 2:10.49.

McKeown owns the fastest time in the world this season with her 2:08.23 from last December. No other Australian is ranked within the top 25 this season.

MEN’S 150m IM MC  – PRELIMS

TOP 8:

WOMEN’S 200m IM MC  – PRELIMS

TOP 8:

MEN’S 200m IM MC  – PRELIMS

TOP 8:

MEN’S 200m FLY  – PRELIMS

  • World: 1:50.73 24/07/2019 Milak Kristof, HUN
  • Commonwealth: 1:52.96 31/07/2012 Chad le Clos, RSA
  • All Comer: 1:52.09 28/03/2007 Michael Phelps, USA
  • OQT: 1:56.25

TOP 8:

WOMEN’S 200m FREE  – PRELIMS

  • World: 1:52.98 29/07/2009 Federica Pellegrini, ITA
  • Commonwealth: 1:54.27 19/07/2019 Ariarne Titmus, AUS
  • Australian: 1:54.27 25/07/2019 Ariarna Titmus, SPW
  • All Comer: 1:54.30 9/04/2019 Ariarne Titmus, SPW
  • OQT: 1:56.82

TOP 8:

MEN’S 50m BACK MC  – PRELIMS

TOP 8:

MEN’S 800m FREE  – PRELIMS

  • World: 7:32.12 29/07/2009 Lin Zhang, CHN
  • Commonwealth: 7:38.65 27/07/2005 Grant Hackett, AUS
  • Australian: 7:38.65 27/07/2005 Grant Hackett, Miami
  • All Comer: 7:41.59 26/03/2001 Ian Thorpe, SLC Aquadot
  • OQT: 7:48.12

TOP 8:

 

 

 

 

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Oceanian
39 minutes ago

Ready for Sarah Ryan to say ‘the results on the screen are now official’ about 50 times…

1
0
Reply
Oceanian
18 minutes ago

Good to see that most of the 200IM finalists will be teenagers.

0
0
Reply
Miss M
Reply to  Oceanian
12 minutes ago

Young field on the whole, although Evans (30) and Wallace (27) increase the average age a bit!

Can’t see a second swimmer getting under the QT though.

1
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Miss M
39 seconds ago

No. I thought Seebohm might have entered this, but hopefully the younger girls improve towards Comm Games and Paris.

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!