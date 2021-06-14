Daily Swim Coach Workout #458

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

31 minutes dry land (stretch, coordination movements, reaction drills, intro spiderman crawls)

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

5×100 @ 1:45 kick free [1-3 variable speed by 50medium/50fast, 4-5 Variable speed 25medium/25fast]

1×50 @1:20 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

1×50 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

24 x 25 @ :30 (choice by groups of 4) [1-8: 12.5 kick, 12.5 swim ‘Dim Mac’ finish all st SP3; 9-16: 12.5 hard breakouts, 12.5 recovery; 17-24: fastest and best quality you can give]

1×50 @ 2:00 REC

15 minutes turns work (back to breast turns especially, NO OPEN TURNS!)

15 minutes starts work and relay exchange

1×200 @4:00 REC