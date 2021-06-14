Only Smith Breaks OTQ in 400 Free Final, What Now?

Kieran Smith was the only swimmer to crack the Olympic Qualifying Time (OTQ) of 3:46.78 in the men’s 400 free final tonight. Second place finisher Jake Mitchell touched the wall at 3:48.17. So what happens now?

Team USA can send two swimmers to Tokyo with OTQ cuts or one swimmer with the OST cut. And 2016 Olympic Trials finalist Zane Grothe has also broken the OTQ cut within the Olympic selection criteria qualification period of March 1, 2019 through June 27, 2021. Grothe finished in 11th place during prelims with a time of 3:50.80, missing both the final and the OTQ cut. But there appears to be no rule that a swimmer must make the Olympic Trial finals to qualify.

Although, that qualification period doesn’t expire until June 27, so people can still qualify at other meets up until that date. The last chance will be a FINA-approved meet in Mission Viejo June 26-27. But it’s last priority, meaning if the Olympic Team fills up 26 spots before that time, that second 400 free spot remains vacant. So Grothe can be bumped up until that point.

Note that Mitchell did break the Olympic SelectionTime (OST) of 3:52.00 which is “an easier time standard developed by FINA for those wishing to compete in relays and, subject to certain limitations and restrictions, individual Events at the Olympic Games.” Without Smith’s swim tonight, Mitchell or whoever posted the fastest OST could still go to Tokyo pending FINA invite.

There were no returners from the 2016 U.S. trials 400 free final in tonight’s final. Grothe, who finished in 4th place would have been the only returner. His lifetime best stands at 3:44.43 from 2017 Summer Nationals

USA Swimming Selection Criteria Regarding OTQ’s:

“Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT). An Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT) is a time standard developed by FINA for those wishing to compete in individual Events at the Olympic Games. OQTs can be achieved in competitions approved for that purpose by FINA from March 1, 2019 through June 27, 2021 29, 2020. FINA Olympic Qualification Time Standards are found in Attachment A. 3

“Olympic Selection Time (OST). An Olympic Selection Time (OST) is an easier time standard developed by FINA for those wishing to compete in relays and, subject to certain limitations and restrictions, individual Events at the Olympic Games. OSTs can be achieved in competitions approved for that purpose by FINA from March 1, 2019 through June 27, 2021 29, 2020. FINA Olympic Qualification Time Standards are found in Attachment A. Qualifying Competition. “Qualifying Competition” means the 2020”

“To ensure Nomination to the Team, all athletes qualifying to swim in an individual Event at the Olympic Games must equal or better the OQT standard set by FINA for that Event during the applicable time period established by FINA (March 1, 2019 – June 27, 2021 29, 2020) in a competition approved for that purpose by FINA (competitions can be found at fina.org). Per FINA rules, USA Swimming will be allowed to enter two athletes in an Event at the Olympic Games only if both athletes have equaled or bettered the OQT in that Event in a competition approved for that purpose by FINA.

“(b) An athlete may also qualify to be Nominated to the Team by equaling or bettering the OST. Per FINA rules, any swimmer eligible to be Nominated to the Team who has achieved an OST, but not an OQT, in an individual Event must receive an invitation from FINA through the USOPC or USA Swimming in order to compete in the Olympic Games. If a swimmer does not receive an invitation from FINA to compete in the Olympic Games on or before July 4, 2021 July 6, 2020, then that swimmer will not be eligible for Nomination to the Team in that individual Event. See Section 1.3.5 for the requirements relating to OQTs and OSTs. See Attachment A for OQT and OST standards for each Event.