Torri Huske Demolishes American Record with 55.78 100 Fly in Semifinals

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

When: Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021 Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021



18-Year-Old Arlington Aquatic Club swimmer Torri Huske just exploded in the first heat of women’s 100 fly semifinals, breaking the American Record. After showing off her speed this morning, splitting under World Record pace on the first 50, Huske blasted a 55.78 to touch first tonight. The swim marks a personal best by nearly a full second, and makes Huske just the 2nd American of all-time to break 56 seconds in the event.

The previous American Record was held by Dana Vollmer at 55.98, which she set at the 2012 Olympics. The swim also makes Huske the #3 performer in the world all-time, behind only World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom, and Zhang Yufei. Here is a split comparison between the old American Record, and Huske’s swim tonight:

Splits Torri Huske, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Semifinals Dana Vollmer, 2012 Olympics – Final 50m 25.96 26.39 100m 29.82 29.59 Final Time 55.78 55.98

In terms of the impact on the Olympic picture, of course Huske has to finish in the top 2 tomorrow night to advance to the Olympics. Assuming she does that, she’s now in the thick of it with Yufei, who hails from China, and the defending World Champion, Maggie MacNeil, both of whom are sub-56 100 flyers.

In addition to breaking the American Record, Huske broke the USA’s 17-18 girls National Age Group Record, and the U.S. Open Record.