Torri Huske Demolishes American Record with 55.78 100 Fly in Semifinals

18-Year-Old Arlington Aquatic Club swimmer Torri Huske just exploded in the first heat of women’s 100 fly semifinals, breaking the American Record. After showing off her speed this morning, splitting under World Record pace on the first 50, Huske blasted a 55.78 to touch first tonight. The swim marks a personal best by nearly a full second, and makes Huske just the 2nd American of all-time to break 56 seconds in the event.
The previous American Record was held by Dana Vollmer at 55.98, which she set at the 2012 Olympics. The swim also makes Huske the #3 performer in the world all-time, behind only World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom, and Zhang Yufei. Here is a split comparison between the old American Record, and Huske’s swim tonight:
|Splits
|Torri Huske, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Semifinals
|Dana Vollmer, 2012 Olympics – Final
|50m
|25.96
|26.39
|100m
|29.82
|29.59
|Final Time
|55.78
|55.98
All-Time World Top 5:
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Country
|1
|Sarah Sjostrom
|55.48
|SWE
|2
|Zhang Yufei
|55.62
|CHN
|3
|Torri Huske
|55.78
|USA
|4
|Maggie MacNeil
|55.83
|CAN
|5
|Emma McKeon
|55.93
|AUS
All Time American Top 5:
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Date
|1
|Torri Huske
|55.78
|6/13/2021
|2
|Dana Vollmer
|55.98
|7/28/2012
|3
|Claire Curzan
|56.20
|4/10/2021
|4
|Kelsi Dahlia
|56.37
|7/23/2017
|5
|Kate Douglass
|57.07
|6/13/2021
2020-2021 World Top 5:
|1
|ZHANG
YUFEI
|CHN
|55.62
|09/29
|2020 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
QINGDAO, CHN
|2
|TORRI
HUSKE
|USA
|55.78
|06/13
|2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS WAVE II
OMAHA, USA
|3
|EMMA
MCKEON
|AUS
|55.91
|06/12
|2021 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
ADELAIDE, AUS
|4
|MAGGIE
MACNEIL
|CAN
|56.14
|05/27
|2021 TAKE5 HIGH PERFORMANCE EVENT
TORONTO, CAN
|5
|CLAIRE
CURZAN
|USA
|56.20
|04/10
|2021 TAC TITANS LC PREMIER INVITATIONAL MEET
CARY, NC
In terms of the impact on the Olympic picture, of course Huske has to finish in the top 2 tomorrow night to advance to the Olympics. Assuming she does that, she’s now in the thick of it with Yufei, who hails from China, and the defending World Champion, Maggie MacNeil, both of whom are sub-56 100 flyers.
In addition to breaking the American Record, Huske broke the USA’s 17-18 girls National Age Group Record, and the U.S. Open Record.
Curzan is from TAC, Huske is from Arlington
Torri is gonna bring Claire with her under 56 in tomorrow’s final. But what would be really bonkers is having top 3 be under 56
Might want to fix the picture caption. She swims for Arlington Aquatic Club.