Torri Huske Demolishes American Record with 55.78 100 Fly in Semifinals

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

  • When:
    • Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
      • Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021

18-Year-Old Arlington Aquatic Club swimmer Torri Huske just exploded in the first heat of women’s 100 fly semifinals, breaking the American Record. After showing off her speed this morning, splitting under World Record pace on the first 50, Huske blasted a 55.78 to touch first tonight. The swim marks a personal best by nearly a full second, and makes Huske just the 2nd American of all-time to break 56 seconds in the event.

The previous American Record was held by Dana Vollmer at 55.98, which she set at the 2012 Olympics. The swim also makes Huske the #3 performer in the world all-time, behind only World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom, and Zhang Yufei. Here is a split comparison between the old American Record, and Huske’s swim tonight:

Splits Torri Huske, 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Semifinals Dana Vollmer, 2012 Olympics – Final
50m 25.96 26.39
100m 29.82 29.59
Final Time 55.78 55.98

All-Time World Top 5:

Rank Swimmer Time Country
1 Sarah Sjostrom 55.48 SWE
2 Zhang Yufei 55.62 CHN
3 Torri Huske 55.78 USA
4 Maggie MacNeil 55.83 CAN
5 Emma McKeon 55.93 AUS

All Time American Top 5:

Rank Swimmer Time Date
1 Torri Huske 55.78 6/13/2021
2 Dana Vollmer 55.98 7/28/2012
3 Claire Curzan 56.20 4/10/2021
4 Kelsi Dahlia 56.37 7/23/2017
5 Kate Douglass 57.07 6/13/2021

2020-2021 World Top 5:

1 ZHANG
YUFEI		 CHN 55.62 09/29 2020 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
QINGDAO, CHN
2 TORRI
HUSKE		 USA 55.78 06/13 2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS WAVE II
OMAHA, USA
3 EMMA
MCKEON		 AUS 55.91 06/12 2021 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
ADELAIDE, AUS
4 MAGGIE
MACNEIL		 CAN 56.14 05/27 2021 TAKE5 HIGH PERFORMANCE EVENT
TORONTO, CAN
5 CLAIRE
CURZAN		 USA 56.20 04/10 2021 TAC TITANS LC PREMIER INVITATIONAL MEET
CARY, NC

In terms of the impact on the Olympic picture, of course Huske has to finish in the top 2 tomorrow night to advance to the Olympics. Assuming she does that, she’s now in the thick of it with Yufei, who hails from China, and the defending World Champion, Maggie MacNeil, both of whom are sub-56 100 flyers.

In addition to breaking the American Record, Huske broke the USA’s 17-18 girls National Age Group Record, and the U.S. Open Record.

11
Teamwiess
23 minutes ago

Curzan is from TAC, Huske is from Arlington

Curious swimmer
22 minutes ago

Torri is gonna bring Claire with her under 56 in tomorrow's final. But what would be really bonkers is having top 3 be under 56

John
22 minutes ago

Might want to fix the picture caption. She swims for Arlington Aquatic Club.

