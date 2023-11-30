NC State’s Quintin McCarty Rips Massive 21.94 50 Free PB to Lead U.S. Open Prelims

2023 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

November 29-December 2, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Start Times Prelims: 9 AM (ET) Finals: 6 PM (ET)

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Live Stream Info

During the first preliminary session of the 2023 U.S. Open, NC State redshirt freshman Quintin McCarty posted a time of 21.94 to take the top seed in the 50 freestyle. In doing so, McCarty joined the elusive sub-22 club in the 50m free with a swim that ranks him 9th in the world so far this season.

McCarty’s previous best time of 22.23 was set this past summer at the U.S. World Championship Trials, where he placed 10th. McCarty now ranks as the 8th fastest American within the U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying period:

1. Ryan Held – 21.50

2. Jack Alexy – 21.57

3. Michael Andrew – 21.64

4. Matt King – 21.80

5. Brooks Curry – 21.84

7. Jonny Kulow – 21.87

9. Chris Guiliano – 21.96

10. Adam Chaney – 22.04

Additionally, McCarty becomes the 10th American to break the :22 second barrier at 20-or-younger. He currently ranks 9th on the list:

1. Caeleb Dressel – 21.15 (20)

2. Michael Andrew – 21.46 (19)

3. Nathan Adrian – 21.46 (20)

4. Jack Alexy – 21.57 (20)

7. Matt King – 21.83 (20)

8. Jonny Kulow – 21.87 (18)

10. Chris Guiliano – 21.96 (20)

McCarty has had a great season so far, as he posted a massive best time in the yards version of the event at the NC State Invitational a few weeks ago. There, he recorded an 18.91 best time in prelims before lowering it to 18.80 en route to winning the final. His previous best time of 19.35 was from December of 2021.

He started his collegiate career at NC State last season as the #2 recruit in the class of 2022. He was ultimately unable to compete for the second semester due to an injury. The NC State men have had several injuries and departures hinder their seasons throughout the past few years, such as Michael Cotter tearing his ACL and fracturing his tibia last year and David Curtiss opting to leave the program, but the swim by McCarty is a positive sign for the Wolfpack heading into championship season. NC State will have Kaii Winkler and Daniel Diehl joining them next fall, the #1 & #2 recruits in the class of 2024, so the future looks very bright for the Wolfpack.

You can watch McCarty’s swim here:

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho (2009)

American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 21.59 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

2022 Time to Advance to A-Final: 22.53

Top 8 Qualifiers: