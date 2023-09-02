NCAA Relay Champion David Curtiss Leaving NC State, Joining TAC Titans

NCAA relay champion and U.S. Open record holder David Curtiss is leaving NC State ahead of his junior campaign to join the TAC Titans swim club in Cary, North Carolina.

The move reunites the 21-year-old sprint freestyle specialist with TAC Titans head coach Bruce Marchionda, who served on the U.S. coaching staff for the 2019 World Junior Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Curtiss took silver in the 50 free (22.14) at the meet.

Curtiss said he’s still unsure whether he’ll return to the NCAA to use his last few years of collegiate eligibility in the future. However, he said he “does not plan to return to NC State” as he pursues the Paris 2024 Olympics next summer.

“For where I am, in my mental health and career, I have decided that it is the best move to part ways going into the PanAms, Olympic Trials, and hopefully the Games,” Curtiss said. “I will not be competing in the NCAA for the foreseeable future, and do not plan to return to NC State, however I will remain academically involved for this fall semester.”

Curtiss is continuing to work toward his degree at NC State focused in communications, media, and entrepreneurship.

“There was no conflict or issues with the team that caused me to leave, as NCSU has helped me succeed on so many occasions,” he added. “It was a decision made by myself that NC State just wasn’t the right place for me anymore, and I want to pursue other goals within my career.”

Curtiss said that his focus will remain on the 50 free moving forward, but he’s open to exploring other events.

“I’m beyond excited to see what is to come with TAC and my new future,” Curtiss said. “We plan to prep heavily for my main event, the 50 free, but also plan to expand into other avenues to see what is possible for my swimming.”

Curtiss is coming off a sophomore season that saw him anchor NC State’s 200-yard medley relay team with an 18.21 split at the NCAA Championships, helping the quartet crush the NCAA and U.S. Open records with a total time of 1:20.67. He also anchored the 200 free relay that took bronze and placed 14th individually in the 50 free (19.10). Last season, the Wolfpack men won their second ACC title in a row and went on to place 5th at NCAAs.

After taking an extended mental health break from training post-NCAAs, Curtiss returned to racing at U.S. Trials earlier this month, where he placed 6th in the 50-meter free (21.89). His best time in the event is 21.76 from last June. At the TYR Pro Championships in July, he placed 9th in the 50 free with a time of 22.29.

Curtiss also picked up his first major international medal at the senior level during the Short Course World Championships last December. He earned bronze as a member of the U.S. men’s 400 free relay, adding to his hardware after winning silver in the 50 free (22.14) at the 2019 World Junior Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

As a freshman at NC State, Curtiss placed 15th in the 50-yard free at NCAAs with a 19.22. His time of 18.77 at the 2022 ACC Championships ranked him as the fourth-fastest male freshman in NCAA history at the time. In March of 2021, Curtiss blazed a 19.11 in the 50-yard free to break the national high school record.