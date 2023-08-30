Fike Swim: Day One Matters

Courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim.

The first few practices of every season are both awesome and terrible. Awesome because you’re mostly doing drills, maybe games, getting out early, and not doing mornings yet. Terrible because you feel like you’ve never done this before and may never get your old form back.

Unfortunately, we tend to dismiss the first couple of weeks as a nuisance, something to get through to get to the “real work.” But if technique is the cap on our potential, then the beginning of the season is the best chance we have of maximizing that potential. This is when your body is most susceptible to changing bad habits.

On the other hand, your body is most resistant during the grind, when it’s beaten down and falls back on what it’s comfortable with (i.e. what it has done in the past).

So, take this opportunity to make the most of the season. Don’t just swim harder, SWIM DIFFERENT! Good luck!

Fike Swim is a SwimSwam partner.