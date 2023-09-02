All the Links You Need for the 2023 World Junior Championships

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The start of the 9th edition of the World Aquatics Junior World Championships is less than three days away, with the first session kicking off on Monday, September 4th. This year, the meet is being held in Netanya, Israel, marking the third occasion the meet will be held in Asia (the UAE hosted in 2013 and Singapore in 2015).

The 2022 meet was held in Lima, Peru, and saw Japan come out on top of the medal table, totaling 19 medals, seven of which were gold. Equal with seven golds were also Hungary and Poland. The meet saw multiple championship records fall, including two by Romania’s David Popovici and a World Junior Record by Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro. Ribeiro recorded a new benchmark time in the men’s 50 fly of 22.96, a swim that launched him into the silver medal at Worlds this year with a new PB of 22.80.

After missing the meet last year, Australia, Canada, and the United States have returned after deciding to send teams to the Junior Pan Pacs instead. While this year’s edition of the meet has more nations than last year, some have opted out of returning, like Hungary and France, who chose to send teams to the European Juniors Championships and the inaugural U23 European meet.

This year’s meet brings together the world’s top junior swimmers, including but not limited to recent Worlds gold medalist Flynn Southam, World Junior Record holder Petar Mitsin, and Worlds finalist Eneli Jefimova and Lana Pudar, as well as up-and-coming talents like Olivia Wunsch, Anna Moesch, Daniel Diehl, Max Williamson and Ella Jansen.

Prelims are slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. local time (2:30 a.m. EDT), with finals occurring at 6:00 p.m. local (11:00 a.m. EDT).

Here is a list of all the links you need to keep up with the action in Netanya next week (will update as information is released).

Event Schedule