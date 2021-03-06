Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

David Curtiss Smashes Overall National High School Record in 50 Free with 19.11

Comments: 16

Another day, another national high school record.

Less than 72 hours after lowering his own national independent school record in the 50-yard freestyle, Pennington School senior David Curtiss was at it again.

In a virtual dual meet against Phillips Exeter Academy, Curtiss led off the Pennington 200 free relay with yet another lifetime best and National Independent School Record. This time, he scorched a 19.11, improving by .15 from the 19.26 he went leading off the 200 free relay against Wilberforce School on March 3.

Curtiss has improved by .31 in the 50 over the last year. At the 2020 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championship last February, he won the 50 free individual event in 19.42, breaking Ryan Murphy’s 2012 mark of 19.54, from a 200 free relay leadoff when he was at Bolles School.

In addition to lowering the Independent School mark, Curtiss sailed past Aiden Hayes as the fastest-ever high school 50 freestyler. Hayes holds the National Public School record and, until today, owned the overall high school record, with 19.20.

Curtiss, who had been tied with Matt King at #7 on the all-time list for 17-18 boys, moved past King and Hayes and now occupies the 6th rung on the ladder all by himself. The fastest age group performance in the 50 belongs to Caeleb Dressel, with 18.67.

All-Time 17-18 Boys Rankings in the SCY 50 Free

  1. 18.67, Caeleb Dressel (2015)
  2. 18.71, Ryan Hoffer (2016)
  3. 18.76, Adam Chaney (2021)
  4. 18.88, Michael Andrew (2018)/Matt Brownstead (2021)
  6. 19.11 David Curtiss (2021)
  7. 19.20, Aiden Hayes (2021)
  8. 19.26, Matt King (2020)
  10. 19.29, Jake Houck (2021)
  11. 19.35, Drew Kibler (2018)

In This Story

16
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
16 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gator
58 minutes ago

That is outrageous.

9
0
Reply
PFA
57 minutes ago

Love when this happens. Well deserved. Congrats David!

2
0
Reply
PVSFree
53 minutes ago

Again, that pool record board must be absolutely insane. I’d love to get a picture of it

8
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!