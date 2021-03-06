David Curtiss Smashes Overall National High School Record in 50 Free with 19.11

Another day, another national high school record.

Less than 72 hours after lowering his own national independent school record in the 50-yard freestyle, Pennington School senior David Curtiss was at it again.

In a virtual dual meet against Phillips Exeter Academy, Curtiss led off the Pennington 200 free relay with yet another lifetime best and National Independent School Record. This time, he scorched a 19.11, improving by .15 from the 19.26 he went leading off the 200 free relay against Wilberforce School on March 3.

Curtiss has improved by .31 in the 50 over the last year. At the 2020 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championship last February, he won the 50 free individual event in 19.42, breaking Ryan Murphy’s 2012 mark of 19.54, from a 200 free relay leadoff when he was at Bolles School.

In addition to lowering the Independent School mark, Curtiss sailed past Aiden Hayes as the fastest-ever high school 50 freestyler. Hayes holds the National Public School record and, until today, owned the overall high school record, with 19.20.

Curtiss, who had been tied with Matt King at #7 on the all-time list for 17-18 boys, moved past King and Hayes and now occupies the 6th rung on the ladder all by himself. The fastest age group performance in the 50 belongs to Caeleb Dressel, with 18.67.

All-Time 17-18 Boys Rankings in the SCY 50 Free