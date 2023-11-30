South Carolina State Champion Emily McMahan Signs to Swim at FGCU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Emily McMahan has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for Florida Gulf Coast University beginning fall 2024.

I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Florida Gulf Coast University! I’m so thankful for my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for all their support along the way. I would also love to thank Coach Dave and Coach Aly for this opportunity and for being so gracious throughout the recruiting process. I can’t wait to join the Eagle family! Wings up!! 🦅💚💙

From Irmo, South Carolina, McMahan is one of the state’s top swimmers and the 2023 5A (big school) state champion in both the 200 IM (2:02.64) and 100 free (52.15) representing Dutch Fork High School. Those wins came just a couple of weeks after announcing her commitment to FGCU in September.

That state meet, one of the first in the season, was a huge breakout for her. Her previous best time in the 200 IM was a 2:04.68 from February, and at last year’s state meet she swam just 2:13.10 for 9th place.

She trains club with Gamecock Aquatics and was the 2023 club state champion in the 200 meter breast (2:42.16).

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.02

100 free – 52.15

200 free – 1:53.10

200 IM – 2:02.64

400 IM – 4:29.84

Her addition will provide a huge boost to the Eagles. Her best time in the 200 IM would be the team’s fastest this season by four-and-a-half seconds and would have been their fastest last season by .03 seconds (FGCU generally hits big tapers in the spring versus mid-season meets).

She is also within reach of making an immediate relay contribution for the Eagles. The team’s fourth-best 200 freestyler this season Mia Burke has been 1:52.93, just a couple-of-tenths better than McMahan, and number four in the 100 free Libby Russum has been 52.09.

FGCU placed 4th out of 11 teams at last year’s CCSA Championship meet behind champions Liberty. McMahan’s best times would have made her about a 50 point scorer at that meet, though this season they transition over to the ASUN with a similar set of programs.

The Eagles have signed a big, national and international class for fall 2024 that includes Isabelle Ackley from Missouri, Kata Joo from Hungary, Allisan Bendall from Wisconsin, Cassei Bauer from Virginia, and Brianna Rodetsky from Florida. Audrey Sambrook from New Hampshire has also announced a verbal commitment to the Eagles.

