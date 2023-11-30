NCAA Champion Laura Sogar & Boyfriend Matthew Broussard Announce Engagement

2013 NCAA Champion Laura Sogar and longtime boyfriend Matthew Broussard have announced their engagement via Instagram.

Sogar, 32, was a staple on the U.S. National Team from 2012 through the 2016 Olympic cycle. She graduated from the University of Texas in the spring of 2013, where she majored in economics. She stayed at Texas for the remainder of her career, training under the guidance of Carol Capitani in preparation for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.

She won two medals at the 2012 Short Course World Championships in Istanbul, highlighted by an individual silver in the women’s 200 breaststroke (2:16.93). She also helped the Americans to a bronze medal in the women’s 400 medley relay.

Sogar also claimed the 2013 NCAA Title in the 200 breast and won the 2015 National LCM title in the event. She was closest to making the U.S. Olympic Team in 2012, placing 4th in the final of the 200 breast in a time of 2:25.56. She placed 15th at the 2016 Trials in the same event in a time of 2:28.61.

Since her retirement in 2016, Sogar has pursued stand-up comedy as a profession. Last year, SwimSwam caught up with Sogar about her new endeavors in the comedy realm, and you can listen to that podcast here.

Broussard is also involved in stand-up comedy, with experience spanning over a decade. He has appeared on several popular shows such as the Tonight Show and Conan. He won the 2019 Swammy Award for Viral Video of the Year, with his comedic take on dating a woman who is a professional swimmer.

Broussard graduated from Rice University with a degree in computational and applied mathematics in 2010. While at Rice, Broussard managed the women’s only swim team all four years while also competing in masters swimming.