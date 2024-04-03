Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Destin Lasco

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

The list of athletes worthy of earning Ultra Swimmer of the Month honors for March is lengthy, but Destin Lasco earns the nod after another incredible NCAA Championship performance that saw him hit two big milestones.

The Cal senior had come close to winning the 200 IM national title and taking hold of the all-time record in the 200 back in previous seasons, but finally got the job done this year.

In a race that was expected to be incredibly close, Lasco ran away with the 200 IM title in a time of 1:37.91, breaking his own American Record of 1:38.12 set last season while joining Leon Marchand in the sub-1:38 club.

In the 200 back, Lasco had been knocking on the door of Ryan Murphy‘s NCAA, U.S. Open and American Record of 1:35.73 since his freshman year, having gone 1:35.99 at the 2021 NCAAs and then going 1:35.87 last year.

Murphy’s mark had been on the books since 2016, but at the 2024 Pac-12s, with Lasco absent while racing at the Westmont Pro Swim, Arizona State’s Hubert Kos took it down (the NCAA and U.S. Open marks) with a swim of 1:35.69.

But at NCAAs, it was all Lasco.

Sitting fifth at the halfway mark, he unleashed a third 50 split of 23.89—comparable to third 50 splits in the 200 free final—to take the lead and he extended a slight advantage on Kos coming home, touching in 1:35.37 to take hold of all the records for the first time.

Lasco also had clutch relay swims for the Golden Bears, highlighted by his 1:29.60 leg on the 800 free relay that won the title and smashed the all-time record in 6:02.26.

The 22-year-old also anchored in 18.57 for Cal’s runner-up 200 free relay, led off in 44.13 on the runner-up 400 medley relay, and split 41.91 swimming second on the third-place 400 free relay.

In the 100 back, he had a disappointing final by his standards, finishing 5th in 44.22 after pacing the prelims in 44.00.

Nonetheless, he had an incredible performance on the big stage yet again, this time in his senior year. Whether or not it’s his NCAA swan song remains to be seen, as Lasco will have the option to exercise a fifth year of eligibility.

