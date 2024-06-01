Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Audrey Derivaux

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.
Age group phenom Audrey Derivaux set the pool on fire at the SwimMAC-hosted Martha McKee Open a few weeks ago in Charlotte, landing her Ultra Swimmer of the Month honors in May.
Derivaux, 14, set a best time in a whopping 10 events during the four-day meet, catapulting her way into the upper echelon of the all-time age group rankings.
The Jersey Wahoos product moved into the top five in U.S. girls’ 13-14 history in four events, taking over 4th in the 200 back and the 100 and 200 fly, and 5th in the 200 IM.
All-Time Rankings, U.S. Girls’ 13-14 200 Backstroke (LCM)
- Missy Franklin, 2:09.16 – 2009
- Teagan O’Dell, 2:09.57 – 2021
- Rye Ulett, 2:09.70 – 2019
- Audrey Derivaux, 2:10.36 – 2024
- Alex Walsh, 2:10.55 – 2015
- Lilla Bognar, 2:10.62 – 2021
- Beth Botsford, 2:10.66 – 1996
- Erin Earley, 2:10.95 – 2014
- Madison White, 2:11.31 – 2009
- Sadie Buckley, 2:11.35 – 2024
All-Time Rankings, U.S. Girls’ 13-14 100 Butterfly (LCM)
- Claire Curzan, 58.61 – 2019
- Kendyl Stewart, 59.51 – 2009
- Alex Shackell, 59.61 – 2021
- Audrey Derivaux, 59.62 – 2024
- Mary Meagher, 59.71 – 1978
- Felicia Lee, 59.72 – 2006
- Cassidy Bayer, 59.75 – 2014
- Justina Kozan, 59.89 – 2018
- Lucy Bell, 59.90 – 2019
- Charlotte Crush, 59.91 – 2022
All-Time Rankings, U.S. Girls’ 13-14 200 Butterfly (LCM)
- Mary Meager, 2:07.01 – 2019
- Cassidy Bayer, 2:09.08 – 2014
- Lauren Torpey, 2:10.03 – 1997
- Audrey Derivaux, 2:10.81 – 2024
- Justina Kozan, 2:10.83 – 2018
- Whitney Phelps, 2:11.04 – 1994
- Charlotte Hook, 2:11.09 – 2018
- Becca Mann, 2:11.19 – 2012
- Tess Howley, 2:11.41 – 2019
- Maddie Wright, 2:11.77 – 2011
All-Time Rankings, U.S. Girls’ 13-14 200 IM (LCM)
- Teagan O’Dell, 2:12.53 – 2021
- Missy Franklin, 2:12.73 – 2009
- Leah Hayes, 2:13.06 – 2019
- Claire Tuggle, 2:15.02 – 2018
- Audrey Derivaux, 2:15.14 – 2024
- Katie Hoff, 2:15.26 – 2004
- Rylee Erisman, 2:15.29 – 2024
- Alex Walsh, 2:15.84 – 2015
- Charlotte Hook, 2:15.85 – 2018
- Allie Szekely, 2:15.98 – 2012
Derivaux also established best times in the 100 free (57.80), 200 free (2:03.56), 400 free (4:17.91), 100 back (1:01.66), 100 breast (1:13.13) and 50 fly (27.12) at the meet. She ranks 18th all-time among 13-14s in the 100 back, 67th in the 400 free and 74th in the 200 free.
The standout swimmer trains under coach Paul Donovan with the Jersey Wahoos.
Derivaux had some monstrous drops in the freestyle events, and managed to take off decent margins in her premier events despite her old PBs already being elite.
Derivaux’s Performances – Martha McKee Open
|Event (LCM)
|Derivaux’s Old PB
|Derivaux’s New PB
|100 free
|59.72
|57.80
|200 free
|2:07.33
|2:03.56
|400 free
|4:31.49
|4:17.91
|100 back
|1:02.81
|1:01.66
|200 back
|2:12.49
|2:10.36
|100 breast
|1:17.59
|1:13.13
|50 fly
|28.37
|27.12
|100 fly
|1:00.02
|59.62
|200 fly
|2:11.54
|2:10.81
|200 IM
|2:16.21
|2:15.14
Having already qualified for the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials in the 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly and 200 IM, Derivaux added the 100 back cut to her resume in Charlotte.
Her long course breakout comes on the heels of a phenomenal short course season, having established new National Age Group Records for 13-14 girls in the 200 fly (1:54.33) and 200 IM (1:55.73) in February and March, respectively.
