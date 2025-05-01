Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Gabi Brito

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

After an electric short course season that saw her crack the top six all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group in four different events, Gabi Brito has continued to thrive early on in the 2025 long course campaign.

The 14-year-old Beach Cities Swimming product was a standout performer at the Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions in Mission Viejo in mid-April, earning four top-two finishes with some blistering swims.

Brito clocked 56.05 to finish as the runner-up to former Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak in the 100 free, lowering her previous best time of 56.66 (excluding her 56.45 prelim) to rank #11 all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group and 1st this season.

Brito picked up victories in the women’s 50 fly and 100 fly, also in personal best fashion.

In the 100 fly, she improved on her previous BP of 1:00.90 (excluding her 1:00.87 prelim) in 1:00.07 to move into 13th all-time in the age group and 1st this season, while in the 50 fly, her 26.84 swim marked the fastest for a 14 & under American since Claire Curzan in 2019.

Brito also set a best time in the prelims of the 200 back (2:20.19), ranking her 4th this season in the age group, while she won the 100 back (1:03.79) to rank 3rd this season, with her best time in that event sitting at 1:02.65 from July 2024.

During the short course season, Brito produced times that rank 54th or better all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group in 11 different events, highlighted by ranking 3rd in the 200 IM, 4th in the 100 fly, 5th in the 50 free and 6th in the 100 free.

