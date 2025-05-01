Swimming Canada Extends High Performance Centre Scholarship Program To Top Developing Athletes

Courtesy: Swimming Canada

After last year’s successful launch, Swimming Canada is extending its High Performance Centre scholarship program to eight deserving young athletes for 2025.

This initiative for selected athletes aims to support the development of Canada’s top young swimming talent by providing financial assistance and opportunities to train at the world-class High Performance Centres in Toronto and Vancouver.

Following the success of last year’s program, eight athletes have been selected to receive the HPC scholarships for 2025. Four of these athletes – Madison Kryger of Brock Niagara Aquatics, Laon Kim of University of Calgary Swim Club, Oliver Dawson of Grande Prairie Piranhas and Simon Fonseca of CAMO – were part of the 2024 group and will continue to benefit from the program for another year. Meanwhile, four new athletes – Gavin Schinkelshoek of Windsor Aquatic Club, Oliver Blanchard of Pointe-Claire Swim Club, Naomi Mynott of Winskill Dolphins and Ève Labrie of Neptune Natation – have been added to the scholarship program.

“The scholarship gave me the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be in a senior environment. With the time I spent there, I have managed to establish and maintain a positive coach-athlete bond that can hopefully develop my swimming to the next level. I look forward to what opportunities lie ahead,” said Oliver Dawson.

As part of this long-term initiative, each year Swimming Canada will provide funding to eight athletes each year. The scholarship includes $5,000 to visit a High Performance Centre, allowing athletes to build relationships with coaches and experience the world class daily training environment. Additionally, if athletes choose to stay in Canada for their post-secondary years and train at one of the centres, they may be eligible for an additional $10,000.

In the 2024-2025 season, some athletes trained full-time with one centre, attended dedicated camps, and/or participated in training camps and Pro Swim Series meets with the Centres. National Development Coach Ken McKinnon expressed his enthusiasm for the program.

“We are excited to announce our second year of HPC Scholarships of $5,000. The goal of this initiative is to provide our best young athletes both the financial and logistical support to visit and experience the world-class training environments that our High Performance Centres provide. We hope they gain awareness firsthand of the resources available to athletes who commit to full-time training with a Canadian High Performance Centre through their post-secondary years,” McKinnon said.

HPC-Ontario and HPC-Vancouver will be offering dedicated camp weeks for these athletes and others to visit and train with centre staff and training group during the 2025-2026 season.

“I’m looking forward to attending the Centre camps and all other visits organized by the Centre staff and this great group of young talented athletes,” McKinnon said.

Swimmers (under 18 years old on Jan. 1) with a solid aerobic training background in multiple distances and strokes will be considered for the program, aimed primarily at Track 1 Athletes. Athletes who have not had exposure to advanced coaching programming will also be assessed for this program and their capacity to move forwards and develop will be considered.

Other On Track Athletes not receiving an HPC Scholarship are also eligible to be considered for HPC visitations and for a place in one of the HPC’s.

Home program coaches and parents will be included in the planning of any training for the athlete.

Swimming Canada thanks Own the Podium, Sport Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee for their continued support in developing world-class athletes.

Athletes interested in a Swimming Canada High Performance Centres can find more information here.