Adriana Contreras Elevated to Associate Head Coach At Nevada

Courtesy: Nevada Athletics

RENO, Nev. – Nevada Swimming & Diving head coach Brendon Bray announced Wednesday the elevation of Adriana Contreras to the program’s Associate Head Swimming Coach.

Contreras finished her third season as the Wolf Pack’s assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in 2024-25. Over her three seasons at Nevada, the program has seen multiple newcomers make immediate impacts at the national and conference levels. Three Wolf Pack swimmers have earned four qualifications to the NCAA Championships, and Nevada swimmers have broken nine school records and posted 48 top-10 times since Contreras’ arrival.

“Over the past three season Adriana has taken on escalating responsibility within our program with excellent results. From leading our recruiting efforts to being our team operational and logistical leader, I am really impressed with the direction of our program since she arrived three years ago,” Bray said. “On the pool deck she has had a hand working with all of our athletes and has done a great job coaching our team, but I think she has also equally had an impact in the improvement of our culture over the past three years. Although we haven’t yet achieved our overall program goal of winning a Mountain West Championship, I think we have really laid a great foundation and taken steps to put ourselves into contention in the future and I think this title change is fitting of her role on our team.”

Sophomore Scarlett Ferris has qualified for the NCAA Championships in each of Contreras’ first two seasons in Reno, along with setting the Mountain West 100 backstroke record as a freshman in 2024. In just two seasons, Ferris has already captured seven medals, including consecutive 100 backstroke golds, at the Mountain West Championships.

Another Wolf Pack newcomer, two-time Olympian from Mongolia Enkhkhuslen “Huska” Batbayar, won four medals in her debut Mountain West Championships this past February. Batbayar took gold in the 200 freestyle along with silver in the 500 freestyle to highlight her performance.

“I’m truly honored to step into the role of Associate Head Swimming Coach. I’m incredibly thankful to Brendon for his trust and guidance, and to our Deputy Athletic Director, Merlene Aitken-Smith for her continued mentorship,” Contreras said. “It’s a privilege to be part of this program, and I’m excited for what lies ahead as we keep building something special here in Reno!”

Nevada finished fourth at February’s conference meet, its 11th top-four finish in 13 seasons in the Mountain West, with Wolf Pack swimmers and divers winning 16 medals (three gold, seven silver, six bronze).

Nine different swimmers earned a medal at the meet, led by Ferris (five), Batbayar (four), and redshirt freshman Keira-Lee Allott (three).

Prior to joining Nevada, Contreras made two other Division I coaching stops. She served as a volunteer assistant at UC Davis (2021-2022) and worked at the University of the Pacific as an assistant coach (2018-2019) and director of operations (2017-2018).

Heavily involved with USA Swimming, Contreras has extensive experience working on national team development opportunities, including serving on the USA Swimming Sports Medicine Committee.