Letitia Sim Talks Olympic Redshirt Season from Michigan to Focus on LCM Training in Singapore

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA
- May 29-30, 2024
- Prelims/Finals: 9 am / 5 pm local, 3 am / 11 am ET
- Barcelona, Spain
- LCM (50m)
- Olympic Qualifying Event
After spending her first two seasons in the NCAA at Michigan, Letitia Sim decided to take an Olympic redshirt and move to Singapore for a year to train for Paris.
Though many flourish in balancing the student-athlete lifestyle the NCAA offers, Sim prefers the freedom to focus on one thing at a time, be that academics or athletics. She has enjoyed the opportunity to put school on the backburner this year and simply hone her LCM race skills for Paris.