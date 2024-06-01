Letitia Sim Talks Olympic Redshirt Season from Michigan to Focus on LCM Training in Singapore

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

May 29-30, 2024

Prelims/Finals: 9 am / 5 pm local, 3 am / 11 am ET

Barcelona, Spain

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

Meet Central

Entries

Live Results

Livestream

After spending her first two seasons in the NCAA at Michigan, Letitia Sim decided to take an Olympic redshirt and move to Singapore for a year to train for Paris.

Though many flourish in balancing the student-athlete lifestyle the NCAA offers, Sim prefers the freedom to focus on one thing at a time, be that academics or athletics. She has enjoyed the opportunity to put school on the backburner this year and simply hone her LCM race skills for Paris.