Letitia Sim Talks Olympic Redshirt Season from Michigan to Focus on LCM Training in Singapore

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

After spending her first two seasons in the NCAA at Michigan, Letitia Sim decided to take an Olympic redshirt and move to Singapore for a year to train for Paris.

Though many flourish in balancing the student-athlete lifestyle the NCAA offers, Sim prefers the freedom to focus on one thing at a time, be that academics or athletics. She has enjoyed the opportunity to put school on the backburner this year and simply hone her LCM race skills for Paris.

