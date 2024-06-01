Winter Juniors Qualifier William Hook To Swim At Williams College (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

William Hook of Raleigh, North Carolina, has announced his commitment to swim and study at Williams College. Hook graduated from the Cary Academy this spring, and will arrive in Williamstown this fall for the 2024-2025 season. Hook is the second in his family to swim collegiately, as his older sister Charlotte Hook is a rising junior at Stanford.

“I chose Williams for the amazing team culture and coaches, as well as the incredible academic opportunity that Williams College affords me. I’m so excited to join this legacy team. Let’s Go Ephs!”

Hook, who trains and competes year-round with the TAC Titans, is a middle-distance to distance freestyle and IM specialist. This spring he earned a Winter Juniors cut in the 1000 free, clocking a 9:22.82 to improve on his personal best by almost 14 seconds.

In addition to the 1000, Hook also notched new personal bests in the 200 and 500 at the TAC Titans Champs meet in March. In the 500 he dropped six seconds from last season to record a time of 4:30.50, while in the 200 he knocked off nearly two seconds for a 1:41.27. Both swims marked Futures cuts as well.

Earlier in the spring Hook represented his high school at the NCISAA Division 1 State Championship. His top finish came in the 200 free, where he stopped the clock at 1:43.63 in finals for 6th. He added another top-8 finish in the 500, going a 4:39.55 to take 7th.

200 free – 1:41.27

500 free – 4:30.50

1000 free – 9:22.82

200 IM – 1:54.49

400 IM – 4:06.69

Williams College is a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). The men dominated the 2024 NESCAC Championships, where they tallied a total of 1898.5 points. The team then went on to finish 5th at the NCAA Division III Championships.

Hook is poised to make an immediate impact for Williams, as his personal best in the 500 would have earned a spot in the A-final at this year’s NESCAC Championships. Ryan Nunez led a 3-4-5 Williams finish in the event this year with a time of 4:27.31. Alex Atherton and Carter Anderson followed close behind with times of 4:27.70 and 4:28.16, respectively. Nunez and Anderson will both be on campus with Hook this fall.

With his commitment, Hook joins Whit Horton, Felix Flakstad, and Seth Riley in Williams’ incoming class this fall.

