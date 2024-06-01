Sprinter Sophia Hurd Announces Commitment To San Diego (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sophia Hurd has announced her commitment to further her education and swimming career at the University of San Diego, beginning this fall with the 2024-2025 season. Hurd is from Honolulu, Hawaii, where she trains year-round with Punahou Aquatics and is a recent graduate of Punahou High School.

“I chose the University of San Diego because of its welcoming and close-knit community. The well-rounded academic, athletic, and extracurricular life on campus aligned well with the college environment I had been searching for. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to learn from this group of hardworking girls, and be a part of this Toreros team. Looking forward to calling San Diego home for the next four!”

Hurd is primarily a sprint freestyle specialist, with range from the 50 up to the 200. She recently competed at Speedo Sectionals in Phoenix, where she recorded her top finish in the 50m free at 26th. She stopped the clock at 27.80 in finals, which put her just a tenth shy of her personal best set last summer.

Prior to Sectionals, Hurd wrapped up her short course season this spring at the K. Mark Takai Hawaiian State Championship. She earned 4th in the 200 free and 5th in the 100 free, hitting season best times of 1:55.46 and 52.63, respectively. Her personal best in both events are from this same meet in 2023, where she swam times of 52.34 and 1:54.93.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.54

100 free – 52.34

200 free – 1:54.93

The University of San Diego Toreros are led by long-time head coach Mike Keeler, who had been in the role since 1998. This year, the team posted a 9th place finish at the 2024 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Championships. Hurd is currently closest to MPSF scoring range in the 100 free, where a time of 51.52 advanced to the B-final at this year’s meet.

Jayne Brandt was the team’s top performer in the event at conference, as she clocked a 52.27 to finish 27th overall. Brandt also owned the top time of the season with a 51.65 lead off leg at the MPSF Championships. Gabrielle Zinis also cracked 52-seconds this season after swimming a 51.86 at the La Verne Winter Invitational. Zinis will overlap with Hurd for one season this fall.

With her commitment, Hurd joins Catherine Dueck, Mallory Paine, Ava Craig, and Olivia Anfinson in San Diego’s incoming class this fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.