Michigan All-American Letitia Sim Taking Olympic Redshirt, Currently Training In Singapore

Sources tell SwimSwam that Letitia Sim, a two-time NCAA individual second-team All-American attending the University of Michigan, is redshirting the 2023-24 NCAA season to prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games. She is currently training in her home country of Singapore, the nation that she represents internationally.

Having already completed two seasons with the Wolverines, Sim will have two more years of NCAA eligibility left.

At the 2023 NCAA Championships, Sim was the only individual pointscorer for the Michigan women. She was also on breaststroke duty on both her team’s 20o and 400 medley relays. Last season, she was her team’s top swimmer in the 100 breast by over two seconds and the top swimmer in the 200 by over three seconds.

Without Sim, Michigan’s top breaststroker is sophomore Devon Kitchel, who holds a personal best of 1:00.53 in the 100 breast and a mark of 2:11.94 in the 200. Sim’s classmate Lindsay Flynn is the team’s only returning NCAA scorer, having nabbed six points at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

Sim has represented Singapore at the 2023 and 2022 World Championships and the 2023 Southeast Asian Games. At 2023 Worlds, she finished 22nd in the 200 breast (2:27.73) and 25th in the 100 breast (1:07.65). This October, Sim set huge personal best times in both the 100 and 200 breast, going 1:06.86 in the former event and 2:24.15 in the latter. Her 200 breast time would have been fast enough to make the final and finish sixth overall at the 2023 World Championships.

Other swimmers who have opted to redshirt the 2023-24 NCAA season due to the Paris Games include Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, David Johnston, Jillian Cox, Alex Quach, Andrei Minakov, and Luca Urlando.