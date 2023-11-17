2023 Ohio State Invitational: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 Ohio State Invitational

November 16-18, 2023

Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia

Long Course Meters (50 meters) Prelims, Short Course Yards (25 yards) Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #12M/#4W Ohio State, #4M/#8W Indiana, #16M/#3W Louisville, #14M Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Ohio (diving), Cal (diving), Pitt (diving)

Live Streaming: Big Ten Network ($)

Meet Central

Meet Results

Friday AM Heat Sheet

The second preliminary session of the Ohio State Invitational will feature heats in the 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke. This morning’s preliminary heats will be conducted in the long course pool, before switching over to yards for finals. Top 25 teams from Ohio State, Indiana, Louisville, and Notre Dame will all be in action this morning.

Three U.S. World Championship medalists from last summer will be present for today’s prelim session, as Anna Peplowski and Chris Guiliano will both take on the 200 freestyle while Josh Matheny will contest the 100 breaststroke.

Women’s 100-Meter Butterfly

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 57.15

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 58.85

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 1:00.19

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 59.14 Katherine Zenick (Ohio State) – 1:00.15 Christiana Regenauer (Louisville) – 1:00.38 Morgan Kraus (Ohio State) – 1:00.87 Sze Yeo (Indiana) – 1:01.08 Katie Forrester (Indiana) – 1:01.61 Megan Deuel (Notre Dame) – 1:01.68 Lily Hann (Indiana) – 1:01.69 Tristan Harrison (Ohio State) – 1:02.22 Catherine Russo (Ohio State) – 1:02.43

Senior Gabi Albiero of Louisville secured the top qualifying spot in the 100 butterfly, winning heat 4 with a 59.14. Albiero, who is coming off a 50 freestyle gold medal performance at the Pan American Games a month ago, owns a personal best of 57.82 in the event.

Katherine Zenick qualified 2nd with a 1:00.15, just shy of her 59.66 best time from July. Christiana Regenauer of Louisville qualified 3rd, just 0.03 off her best time from June.

Ohio State will have four representatives in tonight’s ‘A’ final, as Morgan Kraus, Tristan Harrison, and Catherine Russo will join Zenick later today.

Men’s 100-Meter Butterfly

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 50.84

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 51.90

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 53.59

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Tomer Frankel (Indiana) – 52.27 Finn Brooks (Indiana) – 52.48 Dalton Lowe (Louisville) – 53.36 Brendan Burns (Indiana) – 53.49 Evan Fentress (Ohio State) – 53.58 Cason Wilburn (Notre Dame) – 53.64 Tanner Filion (Notre Dame) – 53.79 Tommy Janton (Notre Dame) – 53.85 Dylan Smiley (Indiana) – 54.05 Marcus Gentry (Notre Dame) – 54.11

Indiana senior Tomer Frankel secured the top seed for tonight’s final, clocking a 52.27 this morning. Frankel, who has been as quick as 51.14 in the event, was followed closely by teammate Finn Brooks. Brooks, a junior, swam a 52.48 to come within 0.13 of his best time from this past summer.

Indiana and Notre Dame put their butterfly depth on display this morning, each securing four spots in tonight’s ‘A’ final. Teammates Brendan Burns (53.49) and Dylan Smiley (54.05) will join Frankel and Brooks in the final tonight, while Cason Wilburn, Tanner Filion, Tommy Janton, and Marcus Gentry will feature for Notre Dame later today.

Dalton Lowe of Louisville (53.36) and Evan Fentress of Ohio State (53.58) both advanced to tonight’s ‘A’ final as well.

Women’s 400-Meter IM

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:38.42

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:43.70

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 4:49.89

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Abby Hay (Louisville) – 4:50.67 Krista Marlin (Ohio State) – 4:51.38 Kyra Sommerstad (Ohio State) – 4:51.85 Reese Tiltmann (Indiana) – 4:53.24 Kim Emely Herkle (Louisville) – 4:53.41 Ching Gan (Indiana) – 4:53.46 Libby Michel (Cincinnati) – 4:53.93 Anna Freed (Indiana) – 4:54.53 Jessica Eden (Ohio State) – 4:54.89 Summer Cardwell (Louisville) – 4:55.91

Abby Hay of Louisville topped the 400 IM field this morning, qualifying first for tonight’s final with a 4:50.67. Hay posted a time this morning that is faster than she went in the final at US Nationals this summer (4:52.17), but shy of her best time of 4:48.00 from 2021.

Ohio State had a pair of swimmers qualify 2nd and 3rd, as sophomore Krista Marlin posted a 4:51.38 while senior Kyra Sommerstad clocked 4:51.85. This was a massive best time for Marlin, as she lowered her previous best of 4:56.66 from the 2022 International Team Trials.

Tonight’s final will be fairly even split in terms of teams represented, as Indiana, Ohio State, and Louisville each advanced three athletes. Libby Michel of Cincinnati will also be present in tonight’s final, as she clocked 4:53.93 this morning to come up 0.13 shy of her best time.

Men’s 400-Meter IM

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.17

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.85

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 4:25.19

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Women’s 200-Meter Freestyle

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:56.33

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:59.13

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 2:00.89

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Men’s 200-Meter Freestyle

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:44.85

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:46.11

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 1:49.99

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Women’s 100-Meter Breaststroke

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:05.93

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:07.88

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 1:10.29

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100-Meter Breaststroke

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 59.01

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 59.93

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 1:02.19

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Women’s 100-Meter Backstroke

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 58.96

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:00.67

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 1:01.89

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100-Meter Backstroke

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 52.91

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 54.08

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 55.69

Top 10 Qualifiers: