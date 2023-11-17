Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Aussie Coach Dean Boxall Channels Passion Into New Vodka Drink

Comments: 6

Olympic coach Dean Boxall is known for his enthusiastic and demonstrative reactions on the pool deck but now the 4-time Australian Coach of the Year award winner is channeling his passion into another endeavor.

The ecstatic leader whose antics at the Tokyo Olympic Games garnered him a cult following from swim fans and non-swim fans alike, has been revealed as the new face of adult beverage company Brookvale Union’s latest product, Vodka Passionfruit drinks.

The campaign features Boxall energetically packing boxes of the Vodka Passionfruit product with the same fervor in which he inspires his successful athletes.

The specially-boxed Dean Boxall boxes of Brookvale Union’s Vodka Passionfruit will be available in stores while stocks last and the campaign featuring the mentor of World Record holders Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O’Callaghan is appearing across social media.

Lucy Pratt, senior brand manager of the product says, “Vodka Passionfruit joins Brookvale Union’s line up of epic tasting, ridiculously refreshing, full-flavoured Aussie classics.

“With Brookvale Union being all about Quality Nonsense, what better way to announce the launch of this new passion-filled liquid gold than with a barrage of hip-thrusting, fist-pumping, and whoop-whooping from arguably Australia’s most passionate individual? Dean was a great sport; we just hope he doesn’t sue us for losing his voice in the process.” (CampaignBrief.com)

Says Ellie Dunn and Hugh O’Connor, senior creatives, Clemenger BBDO, “Dean’s passion for life made him the perfect partner for Brookvale Union. He’s an absolute delight and he really did put a lot of passion into boxing those boxes.” (CampaignBrief.com)

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pieter H
50 minutes ago

It’s good and refreshing that a swim coach go mainstream.

Last edited 50 minutes ago by Pieter H
7
0
Reply
Curious
58 minutes ago

Legend

8
0
Reply
Andrew
1 hour ago

I need some Dean Boxall energy in my life

7
-1
Reply
Freddie
1 hour ago

Why am I not surprised.

7
-1
Reply
Former swimmer
1 hour ago

That’s my type of Coach. Here in the US that would be unheard of.

10
-1
Reply
KSW
Reply to  Former swimmer
6 minutes ago

Hows it taste?

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!