Aussie Coach Dean Boxall Channels Passion Into New Vodka Drink

Olympic coach Dean Boxall is known for his enthusiastic and demonstrative reactions on the pool deck but now the 4-time Australian Coach of the Year award winner is channeling his passion into another endeavor.

The ecstatic leader whose antics at the Tokyo Olympic Games garnered him a cult following from swim fans and non-swim fans alike, has been revealed as the new face of adult beverage company Brookvale Union’s latest product, Vodka Passionfruit drinks.

The campaign features Boxall energetically packing boxes of the Vodka Passionfruit product with the same fervor in which he inspires his successful athletes.

The specially-boxed Dean Boxall boxes of Brookvale Union’s Vodka Passionfruit will be available in stores while stocks last and the campaign featuring the mentor of World Record holders Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O’Callaghan is appearing across social media.

Lucy Pratt, senior brand manager of the product says, “Vodka Passionfruit joins Brookvale Union’s line up of epic tasting, ridiculously refreshing, full-flavoured Aussie classics.

“With Brookvale Union being all about Quality Nonsense, what better way to announce the launch of this new passion-filled liquid gold than with a barrage of hip-thrusting, fist-pumping, and whoop-whooping from arguably Australia’s most passionate individual? Dean was a great sport; we just hope he doesn’t sue us for losing his voice in the process.” (CampaignBrief.com)

Says Ellie Dunn and Hugh O’Connor, senior creatives, Clemenger BBDO, “Dean’s passion for life made him the perfect partner for Brookvale Union. He’s an absolute delight and he really did put a lot of passion into boxing those boxes.” (CampaignBrief.com)