Campbell, McKeon, Seto & Ikee Set To Race At Southport Prep Meet

2023 SOUTHPORT PREP MEET

Saturday, November 18th

Gold Coast Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

Entries

A plethora of talent is about to descend upon the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre for the one-day Southport Prep Meet. The long course competition sets the stage for next month’s Queensland Championships, which are slated for December 9th – December 15th.

Multi-Olympic medalist Cate Campbell is entered in the women’s 100m free while teammate Emma McKeon is set to take that same event in addition to the 100m fly.

World Record holder Kaylee McKeown is expected to swim the 100m breast and 100m fly, two events in which she was also entered at the recently concluded Queensland Medal Shots Prep Meet. She wound up not competing there, however.

Both C1 and McKeown raced across this year’s World Aquatics Swimming World Cup circuit in Berlin, Athens and Budapest. 22-year-old McKeown powered her way to the overall women’s crown, fueled by newly-minted World Records in the 50m and 100m back, while C1 finished in 13th place overall.

For McKeon’s part, Australia’s most decorated Olympian of all time hasn’t competed since this year’s World Championships. There in Fukuoka, the 29-year-old helped her nation set a new World Record in the women’s 4x100m free relay en route to capturing the gold medal.

Japanese Olympians Daiya Seto and Rikako Ikee are also scheduled to join the Southport Prep Meet party, with the former entered in the 100m breast and 100m fly while the latter is listed in the 100m fly and 100m free. Both have been training under Michael Bohl at Griffith and are reportedly remaining there through the end of the year.

Additional competitors to watch tomorrow include Elizabeth Dekkers, Mitch Larkin, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Lani Pallister, Cody Simpson, Michael Pickett, Chelsea Hodges, Ella Ramsay, Laura Taylor, Josh Edwards-Smith and Bowen Gough.