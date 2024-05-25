Audrey Derivaux Becomes #4 All-Time In Girls 13-14 200 Fly (2:10.81) And 200 Back (2:10.36)

2024 Charlotte Open
- May 16-18, 2024
- LCM
- Mecklenberg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, NC
- Meet Mobile “2024 Charlotte Open”
At just 14 years of age, Audrey Derivaux of Jersey Wahoos climbed the all-time 13-14 rankings this past weekend swimming to best times in the 200 fly (2:10.81) and 200 back (2:10.36). Both swims rank as #4 in the 13-14 age group all-time. In addition, she also became the 5th fastest all-time in the 100 fly and 200 IM.
Derivaux previously had best times of a 2:11.54 in the 200 fly which was #9 all-time. Her new best time moves her up the rankings to #4 all-time in the 13-14 age group.
Top 5 All-Time US Girls 13-14 LCM 200 Fly
- Mary Meagher 2:07.01 1979
- Cassidy Bayer 2:09.08 2014
- Lauren Torpey 2:10.03 1997
- Audrey Derivaux 2:10.81 2024
- Justina Kozan 2:10.83 2018
In addition to moving up the ranks in the 200 fly, Derivaux also posted a huge best time in the 200 back. Her old best time was a 2:13.54 which was #23 all-time.
Top 5 All-Time US Girls 13-14 LCM 200 Back
- Missy Franklin 2:09.16 2009
- Teagan O’Dell 2:09.57 2021
- Rye Ulett 2:09.70 2019
- Audrey Derivaux 2:10.36 2024
- Alex Walsh 2:10.55 2015
Although she did not win the 100 butterfly, she swam to a best time in the event with a 59.62 that stands at #5 in the age group of all time. She also become the 11th swimmer in the age group to break the 1:00 barrier as her previous best time was a 1:00.02.
Top 5 All-Time US Girls 13-14 LCM 100 Fly
- Claire Curzan 58.61 2019
- Mazie Paradis 59.23 2021
- Kendyl Stewart 59.51 2009
- Alex Shackell 59.61 2021
- Audrey Derivaux 59.62 2024
She also became the 5th fastest 200 IMer in the 13-14 age group of all-time as she posted a 2:15.14, dropping over a second. She also earned another Olympic Trials cut as the cut stands at a 2:16.09.
Top 5 All-Time US Girls 13-14 LCM 200 IM
- Teagan O’Dell 2:12.53 2021
- Missy Franklin 2:12.73 2009
- Leah Hayes 2:13.06 2019
- Claire Tuggle 2:15.02 2018
- Audrey Derivaux 2:15.14 2024
Those four swims were not her only best times. She swam to a best time in prelims of the 200 freestyle with a 2:03.56, a best time by almost four seconds. She also swam a best time by over four seconds in the 100 bresat with a 1:13.13 and earned another Trials cut with a 1:01.66 in the 100 back which is #14 in the 13-14 age group. She just missed the 400 free Trials cut that stands at a 4:15.49 as she dropped about 25 seconds with a 4:17.91 in prelims.
Get this girl in a 4 IM!!