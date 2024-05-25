Audrey Derivaux Becomes #4 All-Time In Girls 13-14 200 Fly (2:10.81) And 200 Back (2:10.36)

2024 Charlotte Open

May 16-18, 2024

LCM

Mecklenberg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, NC

Meet Mobile “2024 Charlotte Open”

At just 14 years of age, Audrey Derivaux of Jersey Wahoos climbed the all-time 13-14 rankings this past weekend swimming to best times in the 200 fly (2:10.81) and 200 back (2:10.36). Both swims rank as #4 in the 13-14 age group all-time. In addition, she also became the 5th fastest all-time in the 100 fly and 200 IM.

Derivaux previously had best times of a 2:11.54 in the 200 fly which was #9 all-time. Her new best time moves her up the rankings to #4 all-time in the 13-14 age group.

Top 5 All-Time US Girls 13-14 LCM 200 Fly

Mary Meagher 2:07.01 1979 Cassidy Bayer 2:09.08 2014 Lauren Torpey 2:10.03 1997 Audrey Derivaux 2:10.81 2024 Justina Kozan 2:10.83 2018

In addition to moving up the ranks in the 200 fly, Derivaux also posted a huge best time in the 200 back. Her old best time was a 2:13.54 which was #23 all-time.

Top 5 All-Time US Girls 13-14 LCM 200 Back

Missy Franklin 2:09.16 2009 Teagan O’Dell 2:09.57 2021 Rye Ulett 2:09.70 2019 Audrey Derivaux 2:10.36 2024 Alex Walsh 2:10.55 2015

Although she did not win the 100 butterfly, she swam to a best time in the event with a 59.62 that stands at #5 in the age group of all time. She also become the 11th swimmer in the age group to break the 1:00 barrier as her previous best time was a 1:00.02.

Top 5 All-Time US Girls 13-14 LCM 100 Fly

Claire Curzan 58.61 2019 Mazie Paradis 59.23 2021 Kendyl Stewart 59.51 2009 Alex Shackell 59.61 2021 Audrey Derivaux 59.62 2024

She also became the 5th fastest 200 IMer in the 13-14 age group of all-time as she posted a 2:15.14, dropping over a second. She also earned another Olympic Trials cut as the cut stands at a 2:16.09.

Top 5 All-Time US Girls 13-14 LCM 200 IM

Teagan O’Dell 2:12.53 2021 Missy Franklin 2:12.73 2009 Leah Hayes 2:13.06 2019 Claire Tuggle 2:15.02 2018 Audrey Derivaux 2:15.14 2024

Those four swims were not her only best times. She swam to a best time in prelims of the 200 freestyle with a 2:03.56, a best time by almost four seconds. She also swam a best time by over four seconds in the 100 bresat with a 1:13.13 and earned another Trials cut with a 1:01.66 in the 100 back which is #14 in the 13-14 age group. She just missed the 400 free Trials cut that stands at a 4:15.49 as she dropped about 25 seconds with a 4:17.91 in prelims.