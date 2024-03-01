Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Jonny Marshall

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

There has been no shortage of freshmen making an impact in the NCAA this season, and one who really stood out during his debut conference championship campaign was Florida’s Jonny Marshall.

Marshall has been steady in his progression during his first year with the Gators, having now taken more than two seconds off his personal best in the 100 back and more than five off in the 200 back since the start of the season.

After a strong showing at the midseason Georgia Fall Invitational, Marshall rocketed to SEC titles in the 100 back (44.12) and 200 back (1:36.68) while also leading off the Gators to victory in the 400 medley relay with a 45.13 back leg.

In the 100 back, his swim makes him the fastest freshman in history, and in the 200 back, he ranks 2nd all-time among first-year swimmers behind Cal’s Destin Lasco (1:35.99).

Marshall also took hold of Ryan Lochte‘s Florida school record of 1:37.68 that had been on the books since 2006 in the 200 back, and also broke Adam Chaney‘s program mark in the 100 back.

MARSHALL’S PROGRESSION

100 Back

Entering Season – 46.31

Midseason Invite – 45.57

SEC Championships – 44.12

200 Back

Entering Season – 1:41.99

Midseason Invite – 1:38.52

SEC Championships – 1:36.68

Marshall also swam a lifetime best of 1:34.75 in the 200 free, dropping over a second from his previous best of 1:35.93.

Marshall contributed a total of 78 points as the Gator men roared to their 12th straight SEC title.

The former Ohio High School state champion who represents Great Britain internationally enters his first NCAA Championship meet later this month as a top contender in both backstrokes as Florida aims to improve on its 6th place finish last season.

