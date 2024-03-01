Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Wisconsin’s Taiko Torepe-Ormsby Goes From Non-Scoring Roster (2023) To Big Ten Champ (2024)

Comments: 3

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 17.63 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
  • Big Ten Record: 18.69 – Bowe Becker, Minnesota (2018)
  • Big Ten Championship Record: 18.69 – Bowe Becker, Minnesota (2018)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82
  • 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

Top 8 Finishers:

  1. Taiko Torepe-Ormsby (WISC) – 18.76 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut)
  2. Bence Szabados (MICH) – 19.00
  3. Victor Baganha (PSU) – 19.14
  4. Finlay Brooks (IU) & Andrew Benson (WISC) – 19.37
  6. Daniel Baltes (OSU) – 19.45
  7. Tyler Ray (MICH) – 19.48
  8. Ben Wiegand (WISC) – 19.56

Wisconsin sophomore Taiko Torepe-Ormsby was on the team’s non-scoring roster at the 2023 Big Ten Championships but made the scoring roster this year and is now a Big Ten Champion after winning the 50 free in a 18.76 tonight in Columbus.

Torepe-Ormsby competed for the Badgers at Big Tens a year ago but did not score as he swam as a prelims-only, exhibition swimmer. Then, Torepe-Ormsby swam a 19.66 in prelims, a time that would have placed him 13th for a spot in the B final if he had been a scoring swimmer. That was a best time for Torepe-Ormsby as his previous best was a 20.19 that he swam at a dual meet in November 2022.

The Big Ten allows for 24 swimmers (where divers count as half) to swim at the meet but only 18 of them are allowed to score/earn spots in finals.

The New Zealand native earned a spot as a relay-only swimmer for the Badgers at 2023 NCAAs. He helped the team to a 15th place finish in the 400 medley relay, 19th place finish in the 200 free relay, and a 20th place finish in the 400 free relay. Notably, his split of a 18.80 on the 200 free relay was the fastest of the team.

Fast forward to his sophomore year and he continued to drop time, notably swimming a 19.24 lead off leg on the team’s 200 free relay at midseason. That split earned him the fastest time for the Badger men this season.

Tonight, Torepe-Ormsby dropped 0.48 off of his time from midseasons to swim a 18.76 and win the Big Ten title. That time also places him at #6 in the NCAA so far this season and automatically earns him a spot at NCAAs as he was under the ‘A’ cut of a 18.82. Watch the race below:

Former Big10
37 seconds ago

WISCO has been on a steady rise. Would love for them to somehow breakup the big 3.

Northwestern was rising, but their women were off (last week), and it looks to be the same for the men.

Penn State has been a revelation, wonderful to see!

Last edited 10 seconds ago by Former Big10
Bubba
8 minutes ago

Did he really split a 40.50 on the end of the medley relay or was there a pad error?

Cannonball
33 minutes ago

Sky’s the limit!!!

22.1 LCM last summer too… watching the video back, he has so much acceleration on top of the water; I wouldn’t be surprised to see him pop a 21.6 or so and make the Olympic final.

I’m so here for the rise of the badgers.

