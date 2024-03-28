Cal Men Claim First 800 Freestyle Relay Title Since 1986 In NCAA Record Fashion (6:02.26)

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
The first night of the 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships was 2-for-2 in terms of NCAA Records, as the Cal Golden Bears just downed Texas’ previous mark in the 800 freestyle relay. It marks the first title for Cal in this event since 1986, where Matt Biondi was a prominent member of the team.
The squad of Gabriel Jett (1:30.32), Destin Lasco (1:29.60), Jack Alexy (1:30.50), and Robin Hanson (1:31.84) stopped the clock in 6:02.26, which lowered the previous record of 6:03.42 by 1.16 seconds. Cal entered the meet as the 4th fastest entrant (6:09.13), but notably haven’t fielded their absolute best line-up all season.
Of note, Alexy’s best flat-start time rests at 1:32.72, which he recorded back in February at the Cal vs. Arizona dual meet. Jett’s best time is 1:30.74, so his split puts him right on par to challenge his best in the individual event. Hanson also split under his lifetime best of 1:31.95, which he put on the books at the recent Pac-12 Championships.
Last year, the Bears hit the wall in 6:06.41 for 3rd place status, meaning they improved by four seconds over the course of one year. Jett (1:31.35) and Lasco (1:29.53) returned from that quartet, with Lucas Henveaux (1:31.90) and Patrick Callan (1:33.63) each graduating after maximizing their eligibilities.
Lasco was marginally slower this year, 1:29.60 compared to 1:29.53, but the addition of Alexy’s 1:30.50 split along with the improvements of Jett and Hanson this season made all the difference.
Splits Comparison:
|Cal’s New NCAA Record At 2024 NCAAs
|TEXAS, 2023 NCAAS
|TEXAS, 2022 NCAAS
|Gabriet Jett — 1:30.32
|Luke Hobson — 1:29.63
|Drew Kibler — 1:30.54
|Destin Lasco — 1:29.60
|Coby Carozza — 1:30.50
|Coby Carozza — 1:31.46
|Jack Alexy — 1:30.50
|Peter Larson — 1:33.14
|Luke Hobson — 1:30.84
|Robin Hanson — 1:31.84
|Carson Foster — 1:30.15
|Carson Foster — 1:31.05
|6:02.26
|6:03.42
|6:03.89
Full Results, 800 Freestyle Relay Final:
NCAA Record: 6:03.42 — Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024 Meet Record: 6:03.42 — Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024
- American Record: 6:03.42 — Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024
U.S. Open Record: 6:03.42 — Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024
- 2023 Champion: 6:03.42 — Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, P. Larson, C. Foster), 2024
Top 8:
- Cal (G. Jett, D. Lasco, J. Alexy, R. Hanson) — 6:02.26 *NCAA, Meet, U.S. Open Record*
- Arizona State (L. Marchand, H. Kos, P. Sammon, J. Hill) — 6:04.95
- Texas (L. Hobson, C. Carrozza, N. Germonprez, C. Taylor) — 6:05.33
- Florida — 6:08.00
- Georgia — 6:08.13
- Indiana — 6:08.26
- Louisville — 6:08.32
- Stanford — 6:08.77
Prediction: it’s under 6:00 before 2030.
I don’t suppose there’s any word on lasco using a fifth year?
I see some of these schools have guys who are sub-1:40 in 200 back and only a few seconds faster in freestyle. I wonder if any of them have tried doing Lochte turns for the 4×200. Kicking on your back is only illegal in medley.
Think about it, Kos!
I think just for fun, Swimswam should throw up the 1986 Cal Bears relay splits for comparison! 🙂
Ha, Ha, Ha!
ASU? A tiny bit of humble pie after night one relays.
Cal? Nice job on the 800 free
Texas? Talk about performing above expectations — what? from the 2nd heat? YAY!
Would have been interesting if Carson Foster had not gone pro.
Interesting first evening. AS lost both relays – although they used the Big Boy.
Destin > Kos