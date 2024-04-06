Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Age Records Fall At 2024 Lithuanian Open Championships

2024 LITHUANIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Lithuanian Open Championships wrapped up tonight from Kaunas with the competition representing a qualifying opportunity for this summer’s Olympic Games.

Although the results were on the subdued side for the senior competitors at the meet, several junior stars stepped up to make their presence known over the course of the competition.

For instance, Emilija Pociute lowered her own age record for 16-year-olds in the women’s 100m back.

Emilija notched a time of 1:02.78 to slice .04 off the 1:02.82 she logged in the event last month.

Then, 14-year-old Mykolas Tuskenis hit a time of 57.56 to earn bronze in the men’s 100m back final. The new lifetime best overtook his previous age record of 57.59 produced in February of this year.

Finally, Martynas Bernotas hit a result of 2:o9.38 to win the men’s 200m fly. His podium-topping performance surpassed his previous age record for 14-year-olds, a time which stood at 2:09.93 from just last month.

