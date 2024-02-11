Doha 2024, Day 1 South America Recap: Brazilian Mid-Distance/Distance Making Waves

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

Brazilian mid-distance and distance freestyle looks to be making waves after their finishes on night 1 in Doha. They finished 4th on both sides in the 400 freestyle.

Guilherme Costa kicked off the night finishing 4th in the men’s 400 freestyle as he touched in a 3:44.22, about a second off of making the podium. Costa missed the 400 free final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he was 11th in prelims before he went on to win bronze at the 2022 World Championships in the event. Costa has now been a continuous title contender as he was 4th in the 400 free in Fukuoka at 2023 Worlds and now here in Doha at 2024 Worlds.

Costa holds the South American (and Brazilian) records in the LCM 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles. He is also entered in the 200 free, 800 free, and 1500 free later in the meet in Doha.

The Brazilian women’s side is also on the rise in the same events. Brazil finished 4th and 5th in the women’s 400 free in Doha.

Maria Fernanda Costa (no relation to Guilherme) finished about half of a second off of the podium swimming a huge South American record with a 4:02.89. Costa dropped over three seconds off of the previous South American record that, prior to today, had stood at a 4:06.02 which Venezuela’s Andreina Pinto swam at the 2013 World Championships.

Not only was Costa under the previous South American record, but so too was Gabrielle Roncatto who was 5th tonight in a 4:04.18. Costa will also swim the 200 free and 200 fly later in the meet while Roncatto will swim the 800 free and 400 IM.

Brazilian women have been dominant in South America holding almost all of the LCM continental records except for five of them (six coming into today). The exceptions can be grouped off as Argentina holds the 800 and 1500 freestyles, 100 and 200 breaststrokes as well as the 400 IM.

In sum, the Brazilian women have historically been strong in all disciples with some exceptions of the distance freestyles and breaststroke. Brazil took the 400 freestyle today, can they continue to make waves in the distance free events?

