2024 World Championships: China On Top With Two Medals On Night 1

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

China leads the medal table through day 1 of competition in Doha. Li Bingjie captured their first medal by winning silver in the women’s 400 freestyle. China won gold as they captured the world title in the men’s 4×100 free relay to close the night. Pan Zhanle set a new World Record with a 46.80 on the lead-off leg.

South Korea, the Netherlands, and New Zealand all have one gold. The Netherlands notably came from behind to win the women’s 4×100 free relay, upsetting the Australians. Erika Fairweather captured New Zealand’s first World Title as she won the women’s 400 freestyle in a new national record as well.

Australia and Germany are the only other countries besides China with two medals apiece. Australia won silver as Elijah Winnington was second in the men’s 400 free and the women won silver in the 4×100 free relay. Germany captured bronze in both 400 freestyles as Lukas Martens was third on the men’s side and Isabel Gose was third on the women’s side.

Gold Silver Bronze Total
China 1 1 0 2
South Korea 1 0 0 1
Netherlands 1 0 0 1
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Australia 0 2 0 2
Italy 0 1 0 1
Germany 0 0 2 2
Canada 0 0 1 1
USA 0 0 1 1

