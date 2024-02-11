Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Pan Zhanle Break World Record Leading Off China’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay In 46.80

Comments: 3

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

Pan Zhanle of China set a new World Record in the long course meters (LCM) men’s 100 freestyle while leading off China’s men’s 4×100 freestyle relay on night 1 at the 2024 World Championships in Doha. Zhanle touched the wall at the first exchange in a 46.80.

MEN’S 4×100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

  • World Record: USA – 3:08.24
  • Championship Record: USA – 3:09.06
  • 2023 World Champion: Australia – 3:10.16

Final:

  1. China (Pan (WR), Ji, Zhang, Wang) — 3:11.08
  2. Italy (Miressi, Zazzeri, Conte, Frigo) — 3:12.08
  3. USA (King, Casas, Hobson, Foster) — 3:12.29
  4. Great Britain — 3:12.59
  5. Hungary — 3:13.66
  6. Greece — 3:13.67
  7. Serbia — 3:13.88
  8. Spain — 3:14.83

Zhanle broke David Popovici‘s record that was set back in August 2022 as Popovici swam a 46.86, breaking a 13 year-old world record at the time. As seen in the video above, Zhanle was out fast as he flipped first at the 50 and held on from there.

Zhanle’s lead off leg helped China go on to win gold tonight in Doha. That marked China’s first medal in the relay ever. Zhanle’s swim also earned him a $30,000 USD bonus. Zhanle notably was much slower this morning during his split as he split a 48.26 flying start on the anchor leg. He kicked it into another gear in tonight’s final.

3
Swimtroll!!! 🤡
42 minutes ago

I don’t know why swimswam brings up his morning split to act like he was trying 💀 china brough a good relay so Pan didn’t need to waste energy in prelims

Brownish
Reply to  Swimtroll!!! 🤡
30 minutes ago

Perhaps he was trying to hide his form 😉

Olympunks & Gamester Bullies
53 minutes ago

Dope A$$ Swim!!!

