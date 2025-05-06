Minnesota Swim & Dive Announces 2024-25 Team Awards

Courtesy: Gopher Sports
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota swim and dive program celebrated its 2024-25 season and handed out team awards.
Outstanding Student-Athlete:
- Rachel Conley
- Georgia Kahler
- Gabby Mauder
- Paige Moreen
- Keira Mullins
- Kamdyn Periat
- Livi Wanner
- Anja Kaljevic
- Mina Kaljevic
- Katie McCarthy
- Claire Reinke
- Jade Roghair
- Morgan Thomas
- Elna Widerstrom
- Ava Gustafson
- Faith Johnson
- Ava Yablonski
- Hannah Cornish
- Vivi Del Angel
- Eliot Kennedy
- Kate LaMonica
- Indy Jongman
- Joe Polyak
- Omar Abdelwahab
- Tyler Hansen
- Ryan Slonac
- Jack Ballard
- Connor Groya
- Josh Johnston
- Joe Rudd
- Bar Soloveychik
- Casey Stowe
- Kaiser Neverman
- Joey Tepper
Most Improved:
- Eliot Kennedy
- Ava Yablonski
- Luke Brennan
- Braylon Goodno
- Joe Polyak
- Max Scheurer
Hardest Worker:
- Faith Johnson
- Mina Kaljevic
- Katie McCarthy
- Bar Soloveychik
- Luke Brennan
- Tommy McCarthy
- Ian Steffen
- Drew Bennett
Iron Fish:
W.I.N:
Jean K. Freeman Award:
This award is given to a female student-athlete who represents unyielding motivation and a committed spirit that is complimented with a deep-seeded dedication to personal growth on behalf of Jean who was an outstanding alumna, coach, role model, and loyal Gopher. This year’s award winner is Eliot Kennedy.
Dorothy Lestina Sheppard Award:
This award is given in honor of Dorothy who was an alumna, student-athlete, forward thinker, world traveler, as well as a major benefactor of the women’s swim and dive program. The award is given to a woman who is globally minded, embodies a competitive spirit, and values a competitive education experience. This year’s award winner is Vivi Del Angel.
Jerry McCaul Award:
This award is given to a male who exemplifies the late Jerry McCaul’s (1957-1979) enthusiasm and dedication to the sport. Jerry was the example of a perfect teammate who pushed others to succeed, but still wanted to beat you to the wall. Always supportive, competitive, and positive. This year’s award winner Kaiser Neverman.
Swimmer of the Year:
Diver of the Year:
M Club Letterwinners:
- First Year: Annalei Dow, Gabby Mauder, Peyton Ross, Livi Wanner, Jack Ballard, Luke Brennan, Daniel Eichel, Jacob Johnson, Tommy McCarthy, Joe Polyak, Joey Tepper.
- Second Year: Ava Goodno, Ava Gustafson, Anja Kaljevic, Mina Kaljevic, Katie McCarthy, Claire Reinke, Morgan Thomas, Elna Widerstrom, Davide Harabagiu, Joe Rudd, Ryan Slonac, Ian Steffen, YuTong Wang.
- Third Year: Addie Albrecht, Vivi Del Angel, Grace Drabot, Faith Johnson, Eliot Kennedy, Ava Yablonski, Drew Bennett, Alberto Hernandez, Matt McDonald, Lovro Serdarevic.
- Fourth year: Hannah Cornish, Kate LaMonica, Bar Soloveychik
- Fifth year: Paula Rodriguez Rivero, Kaiser Neverman, Casey Stowe
Women’s Team Spirit Award: