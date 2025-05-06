Winter Juniors Qualifier Tristan Bonnet-Eymard Stays In-State, Commits To Tampa For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Winter Juniors qualifier Tristan Bonnet-Eymard has announced his plans to stay in-state and swim for the University of Tampa, the Division II runners-up on the men’s side last season.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic journey at the University of Tampa! I’d first like to thank my dad who has been with me since the start of my swim journey as well as my friends and Laker family for pushing me every day to be my best self. Huge thanks to Coach Jimi and Coach Q for giving me this opportunity. GO SPARTANS.”

Bonnet-Eymard, based in Windermere, Florida, competes for Laker Swim Team as well as Olympia High School during the high school season. Recently, he wrapped up his high school career by notching fourth-place finishes in the 50/100 freestyle (20.53/45.22) at the FHSAA Class 4A State Championships. He swam his current 100 freestyle lifetime best during prelims, putting up a 44.70 and cracking 45 seconds for the first time.

In 2023, he was the FHSAA 4A Region 2 champion in the 100 freestyle.

Most recently, Bonnet-Eymard raced at the Florida Senior Championship in March. He swam multiple yards lifetime bests at the event, including clocking 1:39.17 in the 200 freestyle and 48.90 in the 100 butterfly. His 200 freestyle time marked his first best in the event since December 2023 as he got back under the 1:40 barrier for the second time in his career.

Best Times (SCY):

100 freestyle: 44.70

200 freestyle: 1:39.17

500 freestyle: 4:38.55

100 butterfly: 48.90

The University of Tampa men finished a close second to Drury University at the 2025 NCAA Division II Championships, a year removed from winning their first team title in program history. Leading the effort this season was sophomore Jacob Hamlin, who swept his individual events at the championships and swam Division II records in the 500/1000/1650 freestyle over the course of the 2024-25 season.

The mid/distance freestyle group has become a strength for the Spartans, and Bonnet-Eymard will be a welcome addition to that group’s depth, particularly as the team graduates the many fifth-year transfers they picked up last season.

The Tampa men also ran away with the 2025 Sunshine State Conference title, scoring 833.5 points. Bonnet-Eymard’s 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 100 butterfly lifetime best would’ve helped Tampa’s points total by scoring in their respective ‘B’ finals.

