Beyond The Lane Lines: 2028 Olympic Games Updates

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little-known facts, and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 Paris 2024 Memorabilia Auction

Last month, Heritage Auction’s Spring Sports Catalog included Paris 2024 Olympic memorabilia with sales benefitting the Child’s Destiny of Hope (CDHope) charity.

One of the items that sold was the gold medal from the mixed 4x400m track relay, which was brought home by the Netherlands’ foursome of Eugene Omalla, Lieke Klaver, Isaya Klein Ikkink, and Femke Bol. The medal fetched $70,150. Omalla, who runs at Kansas State, said his parents started CDHope in Uganda.

“It was never meant to be about greed or disrespect for that monumental moment. This decision is about something much more personal: securing the future and the well-being of my family and supporting those who need it, said Omalla.

The proceeds will also be used to provide for my family. The struggles and sacrifices we have been through to get to where we are have shaped me in ways that many people perhaps don’t understand.” (Dutch News)

#2 Update on Crystal Palace National Sports Centre

A refurbished 50m swimming and diving pool is headed to the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in 2028.

Crystal Palace, located in South London, England, United Kingdom, is redeveloping the Centre, which originally opened in 1964. Improvements to the external pitches and athletics stadium are also in the works, and construction will begin later this year.

Of the investment, London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan said, “Crystal Palace National Sports Centre is a historic and much-loved sporting and community facility where many UK sporting stars have started their careers and trained, but which needs major investment and refurbishment.

“We look forward to working closely with partners and the local community to create an outstanding sporting venue.” (Yahoo Sports)

#3 NFL Players Headed to 2028 Olympic Games

We’ll be seeing National Football League (NFL) players competing in the newly added sport of Flag Football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Last month NFL owners voted 32-0 to allow its professional athletes to participate in the Flag Football tournament, subject to conditions to be worked out with the NFL Players’ Association and International Federation of American Football (IFAF).

Per a report in The Sports Examiner, “The approved resolution authorizes the league to work with the NFL Players Association, the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), and the relevant Olympic authorities to implement rules governing the participation of NFL players in flag football, which makes its Olympic debut in 2028.

“As per the terms agreed to today, NFL player participation with their countries’ national flag football teams will begin with a tryout or qualification process in advance of the Olympic competition.”

“A maximum of one player from each team will be allowed to participate and each club’s designated international player is also permitted to take part for his country.”

Of the decision, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated, “It’s truly the next step in making NFL football and football a global sport for men and women of all ages and all opportunities across the globe. We think that’s the right thing to do, and this is a big step in accomplishing that.” (The Sports Examiner)

#4 Singapore Swimming Adds Japanese Coach Masataka Ishimatsu

Singapore Aquatics (SAQ) recently announced that Japanese coach Masataka Ishimatsu will be joining its national training center coaching staff as the nation continues preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Ishimatsu was a significant contributor to Japan’s Olympic coaching organization from 2017 through 2025 including having trained Olympic medalists Yui Ohashi, Ryosuke Irie and former world record holder Akihiro Yamaguchi.

He was also an integral part of the national training camps and technical structure planning for Japan’s elite squads.

“I’m excited to be part of the team at Singapore Aquatics, especially as the National Training Centre enters this new chapter. I have seen firsthand how committed teams can make a big impact on the world stage,” said SAQ’s co-lead coach Ishimatsu. (The Independent)

“My goal is to contribute not just in the pool but also by sharing technical knowledge and coaching culture that supports long-term success. I look forward to working with the athletes and staff to build something special together.”

Ishimatsu will be working alongside Singapore’s national swimming head coach Gary Tan and lead coaches Alexander Mordvincev and Gustavo Schirru.

#5 LA28 Financial Update

LA28 Chair Casey Wasserman recently gave updates on the financials surrounding the Olympic Games, which begin 3 years from now.

Per a report in The New York Times, Wasserman said he had obtained commitments of $5.1 billion from benefactors and corporate sponsors and is confident that the rest of the $7.1 billion budget would come in ticket sales.

Of note was a financial update from LA28 Chair Casey Wasserman, as the story noted:

‘This is 72% of the budget and $500 million more than the $4.6 million confirmed at the news conference following last November’s International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission meeting in Los Angeles.’ (NYT)

Wasserman said at that time these funds came from the IOC’s contribution of television rights and sponsorship fees, LA28’s own sponsorships and licensing and merchandising sales (and guarantees) and hospitality sales guarantees. Actual ticket sales are still to come.